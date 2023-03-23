If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
YOU ARE DEAD, AGAIN

Episode 3 of Resident Evil 4 Remake’s anime spin-off is here, and it can’t get much better

Dr. Salvador's time to shine.

Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

As we prepare for the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake, Capcom has been treating us to an adorably bizarre anime spin-off of Leon and Ashley’s adventure, called ‘Leon and the Mysterious Village.’

The third episode in the series, which comes from the talented folk at Nippon Animation, is titled “Help us, Old Man” and runs at just a few seconds longer than prior episodes, lasting one minute and two seconds.

That said, these episodes are truly short but sweet, and fans - including myself - have been eager for more since the spin-off's conception just last week. Capcom, of course, has delivered. And much like the other Episode 1 and Episode 2, this one doesn’t end well for our beloved duo.

In the village, Leon and Ashley ask an elderly man to build them something that’ll help take them home. As the pair wait, they’re attacked by a multitude of enemies; Dr. Salvador, a parasite, multiple Ganados, and even a Garrador joins in on the brawl.

As Ashley and Leon once again ascend up into the stars again, preparing for death, our old man comes to the rescue with a helicopter! Except… he doesn’t really, because he quite clearly can’t drive the thing and crashes straight into the rookie cop and US president’s daughter. “YOU ARE DEAD,” then concludes the animation, as is tradition by now.

These animations go a long way in representing how fans of the cult classic game feel about it. This particular episode is summed up perfectly by YouTube commentor, skyleryarroll2369, who says, “love the contempt the Resident Evil franchise has for helicopters.”

Now, I want whimsical anime spin-offs for every Resident Evil classic.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch