Resident Evil 4 Remake's anime spin-off gets a second episode

As we all prepare for the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake on Friday, Capcom is gearing us up with an array of short, minute-long anime episodes promoting the game. Today, we were privy to a second episode!

The first episode of the show — coined ‘Leon and the Mysterious Village’ — debuted just a few days ago. The episode showed off a very confused Leon’s descent into the village, and later, his ascent into the stars with a bunch of Colmillos as he dies. It was bizarre, but honestly, very wholesome.

Check out Episode 2 of Leon and the Mysterious Village here.

Today, Capcom launched a second episode of the show on YouTube, animated by the popular studio, Nippon Animation. Running at just 54 seconds, this episode is titled ‘A promise between the two’, and it summed up my thoughts of the game perfectly.

As Leon and Ashley promise to stick by one another, we witness Ashley being carted off by various enemies while screaming ‘Help!’ Each time, Leon rescues her, slowly finding himself battered and bandaged up.

Sure enough, it’s El Gigante that takes the final blow, and Leon once again ascends upon the stars with a bunch of adorable Colmillos while the screen reads ‘YOU ARE DEAD’.

It’s great to see brief animated episodes that capture how the community feels about the game; episode one captures Leon’s himbo persona perfectly, while this episode captures fan's fatigue with Ashley repeatedly being kidnapped. They’re wonderful, whimsical takes on RE4’s story, and I sincerely hope we get to see one or two more of these episodes before or during the games launch!

What do you think of Leon and the Mysterious Village? I want to echo this comment on the YouTube video, from Ramounskee, “Whoever made this felt the pain of protecting Ashley on a spiritual level.” Damn right, they did.