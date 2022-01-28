Elder Scrolls Online Legacy of the Bretons trailers set up the MMO's future

There’s been some big news as of late in the world of Elder Scrolls Online. Legacy of the Bretons, the next expansion due to release for the popular MMORPG, received a lushous new announcement trailer setting up the events that’ll take place in the upcoming content.

This trailer (embedded below) brings back some familiar faces from previous cinematics as they investigate the actions of rogues breaking into a palace of some sort. Breaking inside, they arrive too late to save the inhabitants inside, as a mysterious armoured figure has already claimed the deceased's position as their own.

Okay, but what does this all mean? Well, taking a look at the official ESO website this nefarious character is described as the Ascendant Lord - the leader of a mysterious group of knights - who wants to disrupt peace talks in the ongoing Three Banners War. The assassination in the trailer appears to be one component of this dastardly plan.

Not only that, but it seems Elder Scrolls Online is getting its own collectible card game for players to devote themselves to with Legacy of the Bretons release. Tales of Tribute seems to be ESO’s attempt to follow the path set by other titles like FInal Fantasy 14 through the addition of a card-based distraction from all the exciting stuff. One thing’s for certain - If it’s even half as good as Triple Triad it’ll make for quite a good time sink.

Wrapping up the blog post, there’s also a myriad of other additions coming with Legacy of the Bretons that give only small snippets of information. This includes a new trail called Dreadsail Reef, two new companions, volcanic vents we’ll have to help druids shut down, and a vast array of treasures we’ll be able to track down.

The website also informs us of where exactly this new chapter in the ESO story will lead us. High Isle and Amenos make up a never-before-seen corner of the Elder Scrolls universe, its castles, cliffs and jungles surrounding an important chunk of Breton civilization.

Legacy of the Bretons is due out June 6 for PC, and June 21 for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Let us know below if you’re excited to experience the next big update for Elder Scrolls below!