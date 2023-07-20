The Elder Scrolls Online is free for a limited time on the Epic Games Store

The latest freebies have arrived on the Epic Games Store, one of which is a rather fine MMO, and the other has you investigating a range of murders.

Obviously, because it was mentioned in the headline, the MMO is The Elder Scrolls Online. Normally a $20 title, you can grab the massive game this week for nothing out of pocket.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is part of the Shadow Over Morrowind adventure and is live on all available platforms.

It is worth the download, in our opinion, as we find it a lovely and rather fun game. If you are looking for an MMO with plenty of people to play with, you're in luck because there are tons of folks around.

Going by the most recent Steam Chart, in the last 30 days, the average number of players comes in at 14,674 with a player peak of 22,788. As of press time, there are 15,884 folks playing the game right now - and again, that's just on Steam.

It is estimated the MMO has around 19 million players, a number that is up from the 15 million reported in January 2020.

So yeah, there are plenty of people to play the game with, so download it and give ESO a try.

The other game available for free this week is Murder by Numbers, developed by Mediatonic.

Set in 1996 Los Angeles, in the game, you play the actress Honor Mizrahi, star of a hit detective show on TV. She is having a bit of bad luck as her boss is found dead just minutes after he fired her.

Fining herself starring in her own murder mystery, Honor will team up with SCOUT, a reconnaissance robot, to clear her name.

The detective duo will investigate numerous murders across TV studios, award shows, drag clubs, and more locations. You will also interrogate a range of characters, all designed by Hato Moa, creator of Hatoful Boyfriend.

Murder by Numbers is also set to a soundtrack composed by Masakazu Sugimori of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Ghost Trick, and Viewtiful Joe fame.

Both games will remain for free on the Epic Games Store until July 27, when they will be replaced by Homeworld Remastered Collection and Severed Steel.

While you are browsing the store, don't forget that the Epic Games Store Summer Sale is going on now through August 3 and Epic Rewards earned for purchasing games is set at 10% for the duration. Normally, it's 5% - so go wild.