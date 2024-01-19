Elder Scrolls Online gets a new expansion in June, plus a 15 month-long birthday party, which feels greedy

The Elder Scrolls Online’s next expansion, dubbed Gold Road, is set to arrive this summer following a big reveal as part of last night’s big Xbox Developer Direct. The game is also getting a 15 month-long tenth birthday celebration, which seems a tad excessive (we're just jealous really).

Yes, it’s almost a decade since Zenimax looked at World of Warcraft (among others), looked at The Elder Scrolls, and thought something along the lines of ‘why not us, man?’. Despite not quite being the cup of tea of many single-player loving mainline Elder Scrolls fans, ESO’s amassed a pretty huge player base of MMO-enjoyers over the years, who’ll get to head on a new adventure in Cyrodiil this June.

Said adventure comes in the form of the Gold Road expansion, which you can check out a cool trailer for below. For veteran ESO players, it looks like Gold Road will serve as a bit of a follow-up to last year’s Necrom expansion, while offering the chance to explore some classic locations you’ll likely remember from Oblivion, in the form of the Imperial province’s West Weald region and its central city, Skingrad.

There, you’ll get to “play with the nature of magic itself and create custom skills with the new Scribing system, and investigate the return of Ithelia, a brand-new Daedric Prince never seen before in the Elder Scrolls series.”

So yes, old-school spell/skill crafting and a new Daedra, who dis? Well maybe the prince of overly-aggressive monetisation given the pretty hefty bucket of stuff you can score by pre-purchasing the expansion.

Only kidding, you’ll actually be tasked with “[uncovering} the schemes of her most devoted followers and [protecting} Tamriel from the chaos of unbridled change.” I assume it’s Mehrunes Dagon’s day off or something.

Gold Road is set to arrive in PC and Mac June 3, with its console release following not long afterwards on June 18.

During the big deep-dive into ESO’s immediate future that came with the expansion’s reveal, the the MMO’s director Matt Firor revealed that it’s now attracted over 24 million players and that Zenimax will be celebrating its ten year anniversary with several community events over the course of a 15 month period, spanning 2024 and 2025.

While this does fit in well with the fact ESO’s original 2014 release was PC-only, with consoles following in 2015, it also seems like a recipe to run out of cake and finger foods way too early and end up with a bunch of disgruntled guests.

If you’re the kind of Elder Scrolls fan who just likes to follow Todd Howard around, you’ll probably want to check out the new trailer that’s just dropped for the Indiana Jones game that’s very much his new baby.