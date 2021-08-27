Battlefield 5, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Assetto Corsa Competizione are free to try this weekend on Xbox

Three games are free to play on Xbox systems this weekend.

The games are Battlefield 5, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Assetto Corsa Competizione.

Battlefield 5, like Assetto Corsa Competizione, will be free to try until Sunday, August 29 at 11:59pm PT, which is 2:59am ET and 7:59am BST on Monday, August 30.

If you are in the mood for an MMO, The Elder Scrolls Online is still free to play through the weekend.

The game has been free to try since August 17, but you only have a few days left to give it a go. After August 30, you will have to pay for the game - but, it is currently 60% off, so you'll save some money.

ESO is free to try not only Xbox systems but PlayStation, PC, and Staidia.

Those looking for a driving game should give Assetto Corsa Competizione a try.

In it, you will take to the track for the GT World Challenge and race around iconic circuits such as Silverstone, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Hungaroring, and the Nurburgring.

You will also be able to try your skills against official drivers and teams. If you like what you play, the game is currently 60% off for a limited time on Xbox One.

Now is the time to try it too, or even purchase it, because the game is getting a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on February 24. You can expect 4K resolution, 60 FPS, free 2021 GT World Challenge season liveries, free private multiplayer lobbies, and smart delivery.

Plus, the next-gen upgrade will be free and allow for save imports from last-gen versions, inclusive of DLCs.