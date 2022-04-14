The Elder Scrolls Online, Control, and Hunting Simulator 2 are free to play this weekend with Gold and Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox users with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can play three games for free this weekend.

The games are The Elder Scrolls Online, Control, and Hunting Simulator 2.

If you have either service, you will be able to play each game from today through Sunday, April 17 at 11:59pm PT. That's Monday, April 18 at 2:59am ET and 7:59am UK.

In addition, The Elder Scrolls Online is available for an extended time from now until Tuesday, April 26 at 7am PT, 10am ET, and 3pm UK.

To find the games, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S.

Should you decide to purchase any of the games, you can enjoy a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event.

Here's the sales rundown:

Control Standard Edition ($29.99 SRP) at 70% off: $8.99

Control Ultimate Edition ($39.99 SRP) at 70% off: $11.99

Hunting Simulator 2 - Elite Edition Xbox One ($69.99 SRP) at 50% off: $34.99

Hunting Simulator 2 - Elite Edition Xbox Series X/S ($69.99 SRP) at 50% off: $34.99

The Elder Scrolls Online Standard Edition ($19.99 SRP) at 70% off: $5.99

The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood ($49.99 SRP) at 67% off: $16.49

The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood Upgrade ($29.99 SRP) at 67% off: $9.89

The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood Collector’s Edition ($69.99 SRP) at 67% off: $23.09

The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood Collector’s Edition Upgrade ($39.99 SRP) at 67% off: $13.19

Enjoy!