Sick of playing Skyrim? Soon you'll be able to enjoy the first two Elder Scrolls games on Steam, instead

"A lone prisoner must travel to Tamriel's most famous and dangerous sites to collect the shattered Staff of Chaos, save the Emperor and free the Empire." Doesn't that sound like a better premise for a fantasy game than waking up as a prisoner then battling a series of dragons? No? Fair enough. But it's still a bloody good game – and the premise of The Elder Scrolls Arena; the game that started it all.

And it's coming to Steam soon. Announced in a blog post, Bethesda has revealed that both The Elder Scrolls Arena and Daggerfall are coming to Steam for the first time ever very soon.

"With the sunsetting of the Bethesda.net Launcher, we will be making several of our titles available on Steam that were previously unavailable," says the publisher.

If you've already been playing the original pair of Elder Scrolls titles via the doomed laucher, fret not – you will be able to move your save data from those versions of the game to the Steam ones.

"You have plenty of time to plan and begin migrating your Bethesda.net library to your Steam account," notes the publisher. Just make sure you do it sooner rather than later, because the launcher is set to shutter for good in May.

“At this time, we expect almost all save progress to be transferable automatically or manually with the exception of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which currently is unable to transfer,” notes the studio.

If you've never played Daggerfall, we've got a lengthy piece explaining why it's definitely worth a re-visit in 2022."Daggerfall offers a grand adventure for anyone willing to push past its wrinkles – much less of a caveat than it once was, thanks to some brilliant amateur devs," wrote our own Jim Trinca back in February. "And, if the rumours are true, the next game will share much of the setting. So if nothing else you can recce the new digs."

As if you wanted an excuse to play the game, then, you can just tell yourself it's all research for the inevitable – but distant – Elder Scrolls 6.