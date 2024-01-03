It's taken nine years, but Daggerfall, the huge second Elder Scrolls game, now has fan-made remaster

If you’re looking for a reason to go back and play one of the older Elder Scrolls games, then you might want to check out the Daggerfall Unity, a freshly released fan-made remaster of the second mainline entry in the series.

Yes, before you could be seduced by Dagoth Ur, fail to prevent an emperor’s death, or yell at some dragons, The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall offered a sprawling adventure and enough lore to fill every library in Tamriel. Now, just over 27 years after the game’s initial release and following nine years of development, developer Gavin Clayton has finally released a long-awaited revamp of it.

After several years in development, and the efforts of many people, Daggerfall Unity is finally considered complete,” Clayton revealed in a Twitter post announcing the arrival of the mod’s 1.0.0 Release. “The project will now move into post-release community support and maintenance,” he added.

Among the number of tweaks to the vanilla Daggerfall experience you can expect to find if you grab the mod are some graphical improvements, options that ensure the game fits modern hardware better, plenty of bug fixes and a healthy scattering of quality of life-based changes. It also makes the process of adding other mods to your game easier, allowing you to further augment your Daggerfall experience.

#DaggerfallUnity 1.0.0 Release is now available! After several years in development, and the efforts of many people, Daggerfall Unity is finally considered complete. The project will now move into post-release community support and maintenance.https://t.co/A6MmlPCXQZ pic.twitter.com/XsN6gxfkCB — Gavin Clayton (@gav_clayton) December 30, 2023

In addition to boasting instructions that’ll help you get Daggerfall Unity up and running, this page lists a number of featured mods from the remaster’s community that do everything from adding new quests, too overhauling how the game handles religion, and even let you join an “Archaeologists Guild”.

So, it’s high time you stopped murdering Alduin for the thousandth time and finally listened to the voice of reason.

Or, you could just wait to see if another modder can finish their quest to add pilotable mechs to Starfield, a title known for its innovative gameplay, soon.