Fear not, Starfield fans, a modder is now working on making its mechs into pilotable vehicles

Bethesda has already said some new ways of getting around are coming to Starfield in 2024, but one modder has still decided to take matters into their own hands and begin developing a means of letting players get behind the controls of the game’s abandoned mechs.

Yup, after half a year of us all being teased by abandoned Colony War mechs that have been left to rot and so can only serve as intimidating decorations, it looks like pilotable mechs could soon arrive on the Nexus. Please everyone, don’t step on the Adoring Fan all at once.

Modder Jared Kohr, who goes by Korodic on Nexus Mods, has shared a video to his YouTube channel that offers a sneak peek at an upcoming mod called ‘Starfield Mech Piloting’ in action. As you can see below, the clip shows Kohr going for a stroll, running around and even unleashing some explosive firepower from behind the controls of a sleek-looking black mech.

The animations and sounds that facilitate and accompany all of these actions seem pretty impressive, at least in the context of causing a bit of a ruckus outside of a Freestar Collective farmstead.

In the video’s comments, Kohr revealed that the reason behind the mod’s creation is that he’s “hoping to inspire others and maybe tip the scales with Bethesda to show there is interest in this as a feature.”

“As good as this looks on video,” he explained, “be aware that it's definitely not in a playable state. We lack documentation and I've found out that multiple functions are either not working at all or as intended/expected.

“Unfortunately, we can't go to Bethesda when we have questions so we're typically in it alone, this is why I am seeking help from other, possibly more knowledgeable mod authors for support. At this time, there [is] still at least one other form of implementation I haven't tried yet, will see where it goes.”

So there are still seemingly some kinks to work out in terms of implementation, but it sure is nice to see a modder like Korodic, whose previous works include adding a huge Dwemer Colosseum to Skyrim, having a go at delivering a feature so many players have requested since the game came out.

Interestingly, Starfield has just won a Steam award for its ‘innovative gameplay’, something which has even confused fans on the game’s subreddit.