Wahey, Elden Ring's DLC has now been beaten on dance pad, following a seven hour long boogie-off with its big final boss

Warning, spoilers for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree lie ahead.

Don't look now, but someone's managed to beat Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion on a dance pad, downing all of the key bosses you need to face on the way there. Yup, it might have taken them several hours, but they even bested General Consort Radahn via jigging and jiving.

As you might remember, not long after the DLC initially released, we reported on a streamer managing to beat big snake boy Messmer using a dance pad, and since then we've been eagerly awaiting the day when its final boss would fall someone with fleet feet and a keen sense of attack-dodge rhythm. Now, thanks to a veteran of bizarre Elden Ring challenge runs, the wait is over.

The streamer who's answered our collective prayers is MissMikkaa - who, unsurprisingly, is famous for having previously beaten the entire base game, including Malenia, using a DDR pad. Naturally, as soon as they'd finished their initial run through the DLC, they dusted off their dancing shoes and kicked off a dance pad run that concluded yesterday.

As you'd expect, the last boss standing in the way was the unnervingly silent General Consort Radahn, a tough customer for those who aren't trying to beat him via the Saturday Night Fever method. MissMikkaa didn't find him to be a trifle either, revealing that he "fell after 52 tries and 7 hours of dance-padding (my feet hurt)".

If you want a look at the kill, you can watch the clip below or skip to about the six hour 30 minute mark of the stream in which it happened, because you can never watch enough of someone slapping a big lad about with a glowing spiky ball on a stick. MissMikkaa added in their tweet about the run that the DLC run took them "7 days in total" to complete, with it having kicked off on July 1.

They suffered 325 deaths in that week of hardcore dancing to beat the usual suspects like Messmer and Rellana, with 69 of these being to gravity, because as you can imagine, not falling off a cliff gets a bit harder when you're controlling your Tarnished with your feet.

The streamer concluded by declaring: "I hope Miyazaki is proud of me." To be honest, if this doesn't earn the legendary developer's admiration, then I'm not sure any FromSoft boss-killing feat ever will.

If you're still battling your own way through Shadow of the Erdtree and need a bit of help just to complete it without also doing a bunch of dancing, make sure to check out our huge array of guides that should be able to aid you regardless of what you need a hand with.