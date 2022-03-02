Elden Ring player cheeses NPC invaders with this genius tactic

Are you having trouble with NPC invaders in Elden Ring? Are you struggling with how to defeat them? Are you easily dispatching bosses and dogs and all manner of weird stuff (read: giant crabs) but can't deal with some red bloke in Roundtable Hold? Well don't worry, you're not the only one.

It seems that many players have trouble with NPC invaders. Moreso than some of the hulking, towering bosses you'd have fought in the game up to that point. In our own best armor in Elden Ring guide, we note that you can use whatever means you want to dispatch them. "Spamming jump attacks after hopping off the table works – just remember to roll towards them when they start magic attacks to avoid them and keep up the pressure," our own James advised.

But if you're still struggling, don't fret – a Reddit user by the very apt name of Elden_Ring_Guides has come up with a fool-proof cheese that will make short work of this goon (and others like it).

The cheese basically involves you sprinting towards the spawn point of the NPC invader, then spamming your flail non-stop in order to trap the invader and basically lock it into a little prison of damage until death. It's all very Elden Ring, ey?

This is easier to do with the Roundtable Hold invader, since you know exactly where he's going to spawn, but it might prove tricky for the other NPCs that invade you in the open world. You can always lose the first encounter and come back later with the flail to stunlock them into their spawn.

If you need a flail yourself, you can find one at the Gatefront Ruins; locate the carriages near the area (which you'll get to if you follow the main path the game pushes you towards) and investigate the nearby houses. In a chest in there, you'll find a flail – it's not amazing, but it'll work for this exploit. Just make sure you have the relevant Strength and Dexterity to wield it properly.

