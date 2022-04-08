Is Elden Ring a bad game? We investigate the lowest scoring user reviews

Elden Ring is a great game, right? That’s something we can all agree on? Well, no. This is the internet, after all, and even if you wanted to argue that water is wet, someone will chime in to tell you that ‘actually, no it’s not you idiot’.

What we all thought was a universal truth – that Elden Ring is undeniably good – has been contested by detractors online suggesting that one of the greatest games of all time is merely a 5 out of 10, or a 3 out of 10, or even a 1 out of 10! Wider critical consensus agrees that Elden Ring is, without a doubt, a very high scoring game… so what the hell are people that deign to give it a one-star review even thinking?

Curious to see if these anti-Tarnished conspirators have a point – or if they’re just being contentious for attention – Alex, Kelsey and Dorrani sat down to read through some of these outrageous claims and investigate if there is any credence to the claims.

If you’re curious to find out whether FromSoft has any defense at all against users keen to knock them down a few pegs (or if you just want to watch people that know the game inside out rip apart poorly formed arguments) check out the video above.

