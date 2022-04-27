Small Elden Ring update reverts Cerulean Hidden Tear's nerf, fixes Malenia and Elden Beast bugs

FromSoftware has rolled out a new hotfix to all Elden Ring players this morning. This small update, version 1.04.1, is a follow-up to last week's massive balance patch.

Unlike that patch, however - which touched many of the most popular Sorceries, Incantations and Weapon Skills - today's release is meant to fix various smaller issues.

It also addresses a problem introduced with last week's update, which accidentally nerfed the duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tear. As for what's actually new in today's hotfix, FromSoftware released a short list of what you can look forward to.

There are three major fixes, all of which are related to bosses. The patch fixes an issue that caused Malenia, Blade of Miquella's healing ability to not trigger when in co-op. The Elden Beast, too, has had a bug that "prevented it from working properly" under certain conditions, fixed.

Finally, the hotfix makes it so certain bosses don't randomly die. FromSoftware didn't offer any more specifics, sadly, which means we'll have to wait for players to get their hands on the patch to find out exactly what was changed/fixed.

Read on below for the full change log:

Fixed a bug in which the effect duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tear was revised downward.

Fixed a bug with Malenia, Blade of Miquella in which her HP was not healed correctly in the online multiplayer environment.

Fixed a bug that caused some bosses to die at unintended times.

Fixed a bug that prevented the boss "Elden Beast" from working properly under certain circumstances.

Fixed some texts.

For more on Elden Ring, be sure to hit up our massive Elden Ring guide, as well as our full boss walkthrough of all of the game's required bosses.