Elden Ring's major balance update hits some of your favourite Sorceries, Incantations and Weapon Skills

FromSoftware rolled out patch 1.04 this morning to all players of Elden Ring. This is among the game's biggest updates so far, though mostly for the number of balance changes it includes, rather than standard fixes.

That said, update 1.04 does introduce a couple of new features, such as the ability to turn camera auto rotation on/off, as well as new quest steps for Patches - who had a tendency to disappear from some players' games.

The rest of the patch notes reference a tonne of buffs and nerfs for Sorceries, Incantations, and Weapon Skills (Ashes of War). Some of the lesser-used ones, like the Kick skill, has been buffed, while a few of the overused, such as the The Flame of Frenzy Incantation, has been nerfed.

Beyond that, there's a long list of bug fixes concerning quests and quest rewards, incorrect hitboxes, level geometry, and even a fix for the long-running bug that prevented certain Walking Mausoleums from duplicating boss remembrances like they’re supposed to.

Read on below for the full change log.

Elden Ring 1.04 patch notes

New features

Added an option to turn camera auto rotate function On/Off.

Added some event phases for the NPC Patches.

Balance tweaks

Increased Colossal Swords/Colossal weapons attack speed and lowered their recovery time. Jump attack not included.

Increased the two-handed attack damage of Colossal Swords/Colossal Weapons. Jump attack not included.

Increased physical block rate and guard boost of the Colossal Sword, Colossal Weapons, Great Sword, Great Hammer, Great Axe, Great Spear, and Halberd weapon classes.

Increased the damage of Grafted Blade Greatsword.

Increased the damage of Devourer’s Scepter.

Decreased the scaling of status effect build-up from spells and incantations of Albinauric Staff and Dragon Communion Seal.

Decreased the effect of Greatshield Talisman for weapons with high block rate.

Shortened the length of the madness afflicted animation.

Lowered the speed of madness buildup recovery.

Slightly increased FP and Stamina growth rate at lower levels.

Sorcery/Incantation buffs and nerfs

Crystal Barrage - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Gavel of Haima - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting.

Shatter Earth - Increased cast speed and decrease recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting.

Rock Blaster - Decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting.

Thop’s Barrier - Increased area of effect and slightly increase effect duration.

Rennala’s Full Moon - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ranni’s Dark Moon - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Carian Greatsword - Increased cast speed at lower dexterity.

Magma Shot - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed.

Roiling Magma - Increased cast speed and decreased time until magma explodes.

Gelmir’s Fury - Slightly decreased the random nature of projectile’s range and increased the damage of lava pool. Increased the hitbox.

Rykard’s Rancor - Decreased FP cost.

Oracle Bubbles - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Great Oracular Bubble - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Briars of Sin - Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy.

Briars of Punishment - Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy.

Explosive Ghostflame - Decreased FP cost and recovery time.

Tibia’s Summon - Increased damage and cast speed.

Aspects of the Crucible: Tail - Decreased FP and Stamina cost.

Aspects of the Crucible: Horns - Decreased FP and Stamina cost, Increase cast speed. Increased the distance traveled when not charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Elden Stars - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Black Blade - Decreased Stamina consumption and decreased recovery time.

Discus of Light - Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed.

Triple Rings of Light - Increased damage.

Radagon’s Rings of Light - Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed. Decreased recovery time.

Lightning Strike - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Honed Bolt - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Spear - Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike - Decreased recovery time.

Lansseax’s Glaive - Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy’ attacks while casting.

Fortissax's Lightning Spear - Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to withstand enemy attack while casting more easily.

Frozen Lightning Spear - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attack while casting.

Death Lightning - Decreased FP cost, Increased the duration of death-accumulating smoke.

O, Flame! - Increased damage.

Giantsflame Take Thee - Decreased Stamina Cost.

Flame of the Fell God - Decreased FP cost and increased damage.

Whirl, O Flame! - Increased damage, decreased recovery time.

Burn, O Flame! - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Black Flame - Increase damage and the spell can break enemy’s guard more easily.

Scouring Black Flame - Decreased FP cost and recovery time. Increased attack range and area of effect.

Black Flame Ritual - Reduced FP cost and increased damage.

Gurranq's Beast Claw - Increased damage and decreased recovery time.

Bloodflame Talons - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time.

Bloodboon - Increased damage. Increased cast speed and decreased effect start-up time, decreased recovery time.

Pest Threads - Decreased Stamina cost.

Scarlet Aeonia - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.

Unendurable Frenzy - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Decreased the random nature of projectile’s range and increased Madness buildup on enemies.

Inescapable Frenzy - Increased cast speed.

Placidusax's Ruin - Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time.

Dragonclaw - Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Dragonmaw - Decreased FP, stamina cost, recovery time and increased cast speed and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Greyoll's Roar - Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time.

Adula's Moonblade - Decreased the power of single cast and improved performance so that the blades and frost hit more consistently and continuously. Increased cast speed at lower dexterity.

Flame, Fall Upon Them - Decreased the damage of single cast and improved the performance so that it hits the enemy multiple times. Decreased FP cost.

Howl of Shabriri - Decreased the madness buildup on the enemy. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Swarm of Flies - Decreased blood loss buildup on enemy.

The Flame of Frenzy - Decreased madness buildup on enemy.

Frenzied Burst - Decreased madness buildup on enemy.

Weapon Skills buffs and nerfs

Lion's Claw - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Kick - Increased cast speed.

Hoarah Loux's Earthshaker - Increased cast speed. Increased cast speed on follow up input, decreased recovery time.

Troll’s Roar - Decreased Stamina Cost. Increased cast speed on follow up input, increased distance traveled.

Giant Hunt - Decreased recovery time.

Storm Assault - Decreased recovery time.

Carian Greatsword - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Carian Grandeur - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charge and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Gravitas - Increased cast speed.

Flaming Strike - Increased the travel distance of a stepping cleave in a strong attack.

Black Flame Tornado - Added hitbox to weapon when spinning, and added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Lightning Slash - Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.

Sacred Blade - Increased cast speed.

Sacred Ring of Light - Increased cast speed.

Poisonous Mist - Increased cast speed.

Poison Moth Flight - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ice Spear - Added a hitbox to the weapon’s spinning animation.

Chilling Mist - Increased cast speed.

Assassin's Gambit - Increased cast speed.

Shield Bash - Increased cast speed.

Shield Crash - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed.

Blade of Gold - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Blade of Death - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Golden Tempering - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Increased effect duration.

Last Rites - Increased cast speed.

Mists of Slumber - Increased cast speed.

Eochaid's Dancing Blade - Increased travel distance, added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Unblockable Blade - Increased cast speed with the weapon Coded Sword.

Alabaster Lords' Pull - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Establish Order - Decreased recovery time and increased cast speed on follow up input. Increased damage. Made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Moonlight Greatsword - Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the frost buildup effect during the skill duration.

Wave of Gold - Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Wolf’s Assault - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

The Queen’s Black Flame - Increased cast speed. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Dynast's Finesse - Decreased Stamina cost.

Flowing Form - Decreased Stamina cost.

Death Flare - Increased cast speed.

Onyx Lord's Repulsion - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Magma Guillotine - Decreased Stamina cost, Increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time on follow up input.

Cursed-Blood Slice - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ice Lightning Sword - Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.

Rosus’ Summons - Decreased recovery time.

I Command Thee, Kneel! - Increased cast speed including follow up input. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Gold Breaker - Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Familial Rancor - Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Nebula - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time with the weapon Bastard's Stars.

Regal Beastclaw - Increased cast speed.

Devourer of Worlds - Increased cast speed.

Regal Roar - Decreased recovery time.

Spearcall Ritual - Decreased recovery time.

Ancient Lightning Spear - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Allows player to more easily withstand enemies’ attacks while casting.

Great-Serpent Hunt - Decreased recovery time and increased damage. Allows player to more easily withstand attacks from enemies.

Frenzyflame Thrust - Decreased FP cost, decreased recovery time. Decreased madness buildup on self.

Bloodboon Ritual - Increased cast speed.

Miquella's Ring of Light - Increased cast speed.

Sea of Magma - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Flame Dance - Decreased Stamina cost, decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Storm Kick - Decreased Stamina cost.

Bear Witness! - Increased cast speed.

Thundercloud Form - Decreased damage when not charged. Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where the damage of Inescapable Frenzy was affected by right hand weapon.

Fixed a bug where the damage of the weapon arts "Carian retaliation" was increased by weapon and status, and the effect was not displayed correctly during online multiplay.

Fixed a bug where the animation when inflicted with blood loss and frostbite was bigger than originally planned.

Fixed a bug during character appearance change menu in which some parameter changes were sometime not reflected.

Fixed a bug that prevented a dialog from appearing when executing "Leave" on some items.

Fixed a bug that allowed unauthorized items to be passed to other players.

Fixed a bug in multiplayer that prevented grace to be registered on the map if it was found just before the player is summoned.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the mechanic of Rennala Queen Of The Full Moon fight from working properly during cooperative multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from entering the boss area after defeating Morgott, the Omen King.

Fixed a bug that prevented "Edgar the Revenger" and "Festering Fingerprint Vyke" from invading after defeating all the bosses in Liurnia of the Lake.

The item Tonic of Forgetfulness can now be obtained at the Volcano Manor if the player wasn’t able to obtain it due to quest progression.

Fixed a bug that caused the reduction of runes due to NPC "Gostoc" when player died in "Stormveil Castle" to occur at an unintended timing.

Added a protective barrier to Millicent after helping her at Miquella’s Haligtree so she cannot be unintentionally killed.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from obtaining the reward after defeating the Dung Eater.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from progress Diallos’ questline.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented player from duplicating remembrance at the Walking Mausoleum.

Fixed a bug that prevented player from inputting consecutive attacks when dual wielding thrusting sword.

Fixed a bug that causes scythe to lose blood loss effect if poison affinity is applied to the weapon.

Fixed a bug where the damage of the Iron Greatsword was lower than expected when an affinity is applied.

Fixed a bug that caused FP consumption to increase when the player cast Night Comet with charge.

Fixed a bug that causes he default key setting on keyboard for weapon skill (Left Ctrl) to not be set (on PC only).

Fixed a bug in the Steam version where the history of players who played multiplayer was not displayed correctly under certain circumstances.

Increased online multiplayer stability.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect sounds to be played under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused some places on the map to have incorrect visual and hitbox.

Fixed a bug that causes some enemies to have incorrect visual and behavior.

Fixed a bug that causes some armor to have incorrect stats.

Text fix.

Other performance improvements and bug fixes.

For more on Elden Ring, we recently updated our massive Elden Ring guide with new pages, including a boss walkthrough for all of the game's required fights.