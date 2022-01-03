Edge Magazine (via VGC) revealed in an interview with Elden Ring director and longtime From Software designer Hidetaka Miyazaki that the graphics team at from felt extra pressure to make something that looks amazing due to the graphical fidelity in Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls remake for PS5.

It all comes down to the things From Software prioritizes, says Miyazaki:

“Graphical fidelity is not something we put as the top priority. What we ask for on the graphics side depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, and it takes less priority compared to the other elements of development.”

It makes sense that the graphics are there to serve whatever systems the developer comes up with. Demon’s Souls and its progeny use gameplay to create a specific vibe which the graphics must fit. Still, the graphics are a big part of what makes their atmosphere second to none in this industry. It’s why Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls remake saw praise for its visuals, but also was dinged for its often-inconsistent style.

Elsewhere in the interview, Miyazaki explains that he didn’t play the remake for the simple reason that he doesn’t like to go back to games he worked on before:

“It brings up a lot of old emotions, a lot of old memories, and this gets a little bit overwhelming, and it doesn’t feel like playing any more. So I have not played the Demon’s remake, but I am very glad to see it get this fresh look, these brand-new current-gen graphics.”

Miyazaki’s team doesn’t appear to have anything to worry about with Elden Ring, though, as it looks fantastic and hopes to take the formula they popularized new places. It also will look gorgeous thanks to ray tracing support it will receive in a future patch.