If you like to hit obscenely large bosses with equally gargantuan swords, then the Grafted Blade Greatsword might be the weapon for you in Elden Ring. This Colossal sword is easy to get from the very beginning of the game, and is a relatively decent Strength weapon to see you through the game.

Admittedly, it’s not quite the Godslayer’s Greatsword, nor does it have anything on Maliketh’s Black Blade, but if you want a big sword to swing around from the get-go in The Lands Between, it’s one of your best options. To give you a hand acquiring it, here’s how to get the Grafted Blade Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Grafted Blade Greatsword in Elden Ring

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is a drop from the boss, Leonine Misbegotten, in Elden Ring. You’ll find this Misbegotten in Castle Morne, which is located in Weeping Peninsula, just south of Limgrave.

The closest Site of Grace to Leonine Misbegotten is the Beside the Rampart Gaol. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Funnily enough, the Grafted Blade Greatsword actually ties into both Irina and Edgar’s questlines, which can be started as you arrive at Castle Morne. Irina will have been banished from the castle by her father, Edgar, who has chosen to stay there because he cannot let Leonine Misbegotten steal the Grafted Blade Greatsword.

You actually help the pair out by killing Leonine Misbegotten and retrieving the sword; this allows Edgar to leave Castle Morne and return to his daughter, Irina. The ending for this questline isn’t as pleasant as you might first think, though…

So, to get your hands on the Grafted Blade Greatsword, you’ll want to make your through Castle Morne - where you can pick up multiple Smithing Stones, a Stonesword Key, and a Claymore - until you reach the Beside the Rampart Gaol Site of Grace.

From here, you can simply jump over the wall to your left and run to the boss arena, which will be visible from the Grace.

Leonine Misbegotten is not a tough fight, but they are particularly fast and hard-hitting. If you’re arriving here later in your game, this fight will be absolutely no trouble whatsoever. If you’re coming here early on in your playthrough, you’ll have a trickier time, but it’s all about steering clear of Leonine’s combos.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Leonine will often swipe at you with their sword three to four times before ending a combo, and it's when this combo ends that you have the best opportunity to attack. Once they wind up and begin another combo, dodge and keep distance; you can also use the gravestones in the area to avoid an attack.

Aside from that, keep an eye out for Leonine’s jump attack, in which they’ll grab their sword with both hands. On top of that, don’t forget to recruit the help of NPC Summon, Edgar, from outside of the boss arena.

Once Leonine Misbegotten has been felled, you’ll receive the Grafted Blade Greatsword and be thanked by Edgar.

The Grafted Blade Greatsword requires a whopping 40 Strength and 14 Dexterity to use, and will need Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade. It’s Ash of War, Oath of Vengeance, is nothing to write home about necessarily, but it will temporarily buff your stats when used.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at the best weapons in the game, and while you’re at it, be sure to eye up what the best Talismans and the best Ashes of War are, too.