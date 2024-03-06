Think Elden Ring's DLC trailer wasn't colorful enough? This mod's new area is like taking a Waterfowl Dance to your retinas

Hey you. Yes, you. Are you craving as much Elden Ring as you can get in the run up to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC’s arrival in June? If the answer’s yes, and you have a decent pair of sunglasses handy, then you might want to check out this showcase of a new area coming to one of ER’s modding projects.

Don’t give me that look, you know you’re not getting anywhere in your attempts to sleuth out details about or teases for it hidden in the base game, or in your quest to find that mysterious unfound stuff Miyazaki alluded to last month. Now, come on, let’s see what The Lands Between might look like if FromSoft hired Austin Powers to design the colour palette and didn’t reign him in too much.

Actually, before we do that, let me just say that this gameplay showcase of the new Zenith of Time area that the team behind the Elden Ring’s Garden of Eyes mod have been working on is far more interesting and impressive than anything I could manage development-wise. However, I do think they could do with maybe turning the saturation down a little on some bits of their latest creation.

Look, I get that the area’s supposed to be a “paradoxical archive of forgotten and discarded realities”, but I also don’t want to have to explain to my optician why I’ve been seeing spots ever since I attacked some blokes in neon purple ponchos and hats by turning my character into the brightest thing known to man, as whoever’s playing the game here does in the intro. By the same token, I love a bit of orange, but the lava that surrounds the mod’s very impressive looking Sunken Tower of Flame is so orange that it might make navigating the area a bit of an assault on the senses.

Thankfully, there are only a couple of other culprits - these being the part about nine minutes in where everything turns green like someone’s pulled the pin on a hand grenade stuck in a lime jelly and during the attacks of the final couple of bosses shown off - Apothio, Unpure Moon Hunter and Elder Sana, Vessel of Time.

That said, there are just as many parts of the showcase that have much more muted palettes, such as the battle with a boss called Wraithking Jareel early on, so it’s not like everything will have you reacting as though you’re a poor fish from Bikini Bottom who’s just been shown King Neptune’s head. Plus, in addition to the really cool - if not that subtle - world design, those final two bosses do look fun to fight, as well as being familiar to Bloodborne fans.

We are finally proud to present the gameplay showcase of the new Zenith of Time area! A paradoxical archive of forgotten and discarded realities, once deemed incompatible with their original worlds, find a bizarre sanctuary here! https://t.co/jaVPxGaw7T#ELDENRING #FromSoftware pic.twitter.com/lBhkL4mz9q — The Garden of Eyes - ELDEN RING Overhaul Mod (@GardenOfEyesMod) March 6, 2024

If you want to find out more about this new area, your best bet is probably to check out the Garden of Eyes devs’ Patreon, where the mod is currently available in early access.

Oh, and you're after some top Elden Ring tips to help you prep for Shadow of the Erdtree's arrival, make sure to check out array of guides to the base game, which can help you do things like get an audience with Mohg, if you're a bit rusty.