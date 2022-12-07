Each of Elden Ring's three PvP colosseums actually has different game modes

Elden Ring just received the big PvP update, which opened up three colosseums across the game's major regions for PvP competition. We knew this was going to happen, but what we didn't expect was for each of them to serve as more than just an arena.

Shortly after the 1.6GB patch went live, developer FromSoftware published the full change log, clarifying what players can expect from each of the three colosseums.

If the new PvP modes can't tempt you back, maybe the new hairstyles could?

The most interesting reveal in update 1.08's patch notes is that each of the three colosseums has its own rules and limitations, which not only makes for a unique experience, it also upgrades them to be more than simple PvP areas.

The Limgrave colosseum has two game modes: United Combat, and Combat Ordeal. United Combat is a team fight between two teams. Every death and respawn adds to the opposing team's score, and the team with the highest score will ultimately win.

Combat Ordeal, on the other hand, is free-for-all chaos. It's every player for themselves in this one, with no limited deaths/respawns. The ultimate winner will be the player with the most points when the timer limit hits.

The Leyndell colosseum instead has one mode: Duel, which is exactly what you expect; two players fighting to the death with no respawns.

Finally, the Caelid colosseum includes all modes, but with the ability to summon Spirit Ashes, which should add an interesting twist to the fights there. As ever, you can lock your game using group passwords if you don't want random players to join.

FromSoftware also added five new hairstyles, available to all players. The rest of the patch notes, listed below, cover balance changes for PvE and PvP, as well as more bug fixes.

Let the battles begin.

PvP balance adjustments

Reduced thrusting weapons counterattack damage.

Reduced guard efficiency when attacking with your shield up for some weapon types.

The poise damage of the following weapons have been reduced (Weapon Arts poise damage remains unchanged):

Straight Swords / Thrusting Swords / Heavy Thrusting Swords / Curved Swords / Axes / Spears / Twinblade Swords / Katanas

Reduced the poise damage of the Incantation Bestial Sling.

Reduced the power of the Spell Carian Slicer.

General balance adjustments

Increased the speed and distance of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons:

Daggers / Axes / Hammers / Flails (dual wielded) Increased the speed of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons: Twinblade (two-handed) / Reaper / Fist / Claw

Slightly increased the speed of crouching and rolling attacks of Colossal Swords.

Increased the stagger damage of Axes’ guard counters.

Increased poise when attacking with two-handed Hammers.

Increased poise damage of Claws. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Increased poise value during the active part of the Stamp (Upward Cut / Sweep) Weapon Art.

Increased poise damage of the weapon slash part of the Transient Moonlight Weapon Art, and reduced the poise damage of the magic wave.

Reduced the speed Thrusting Swords and Heavy Thrusting Swords crouching attacks.

Reduced the stagger caused by double-handed Heavy Thrusting Swords jumping attacks.

Reduced poise damage of Hammers, Great Hammers, and some Colossal Weapons. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Reduced the poise damage of the Cragblade Weapon Art.

Reduced hitbox duration of the flame portion of the Flaming Strike Weapon Art.

Reduced poise damage of the Flame of the Redmanes Weapon Art.

Reduced the time it takes to activate the guard part of the Shield Bash Weapon Art.

Reduced the poise damage of the Gravity Bolt Weapon Art.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented consumable items from being replenished when teleporting to a grace from the map.

Fixed a bug where stamina would replenish when switching to a crouching position while running.

Fixed a bug where Spell, Incantation, and item input actions were ignored while guarding against attacks.

Fixed incorrect physical attack values of some attacks of the Serpent-Hunter weapon.

Fixed a bug that prevented the follow-up attack from occurring when the Black Sword Incantation was activated with a Sacred Seal in the left hand.

Fixed a bug where the attack power of the right hand weapon was sometimes applied when casting the Inescapable Frenzy Incantation with a two-handed Sacred Seal in the left hand.

Fixed a bug that could cause multiple damage instances when certain Spells and Incantations were cast while jumping.

Fixed a bug that caused Weapon Arts to be incorrectly used with specific combinations of weapon and Weapon Arts.