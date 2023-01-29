Don't worry, Skate still isn't going to have paid loot boxes

If you were worried about the upcoming Skate reboot having loot boxes and the like, that's very fair, but the devs promise it won't.

EA and loot boxes are pretty synonymous with one another, so it's very understandable if you have some apprehensions about Full Circle's new Skate game. Concerns have also been growing slightly since a recent Insider Gaming report claimed that Skate does have a loot box system built into the game currently. Seemingly in response to this, the official Skate Twitter account posted a tweet with a reminder that the game is "not pay-to-win," has "no map areas locked behind paywall, no paid loot boxes," and "no paid gameplay advantages."

According to Insider Gaming's report, the way you can unlock loot boxes currently is using a currency called Stars, which a previous datamine suggested you could receive by exchanging it with another currency called Taps, earned through tricks and generally just playing the game. Players apparently believe Taps could eventually be purchasable with real-world money, but if Full Circle is to be believed, it sounds like any loot boxes in the game will be entirely earned through in-game play.

The tweet did include the specific phrasing of no "paid" loot boxes, which doesn't rule them out entirely. In a video from last year talking about the game, some of the devs on the game spoke about how the free-to-play mode for Skate is more about cosmetics and convenience, as the team wants to foster social connections and stay true to the inclusive nature of skateboarding culture.

Skate was officially titled last July, opting for just the one word to really show you how it's a reboot, alongside a confirmation that the game would be free-to-play. As well as this, the game will have cross-play and cross-progression, making it easy to play with whoever, wherever. There's still no release date in sight right now, but when it does launch you'll be able to play it on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.