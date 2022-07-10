Skate 4 pre-alpha gameplay has already leaked online

Some Skate 4 footage has leaked online, giving us a good look at the pre-pre-pre-alpha footage partially teased in the most recent trailer.

Last week, EA gave us another incredibly early look at Skate 4, inviting players to sign up to playtest the game. And now, as reported by Eurogamer, not even a week later footage has leaked online. To be clear, this is expressly against the terms set by EA when agreeing to take part in the playtest, but that's never stopped anyone in the past.

A YouTube video showing off the footage has now been taken down, but a Reddit post collating an introduction video and three gameplay videos via some Google Drive links still lets people take a look at the upcoming skateboarding game.

The introductory video, presumably a temporary one, shows off a bunch of things you can do in the game. In the video, you're introduced to Fun City, the location for a "persistent, massively multiplayer social hangout," essentially confirming that only multiplayer speculation.

Skate 3, the previous entry in the series released over a decade ago (sorry) did have online modes, but none that were as expansive as this.

The most recent trailer also showed off what looked to be user-generated content, which was also confirmed in this introductory video. Everything looks a bit rudimentary, but it sure seems like there will be plenty of options for some cool custom skating locations.

While the introduction video gave an overview of the features, the gameplay videos mostly just showed off what Skate does best: skateboarding. It looks like there will be a lot of flexibility in the kind of moves you can pull off, and of course it wouldn't be Skate if you couldn't bail into the most limp of rag dolls.

Everything is still definitely rough around the edges though, so don't expect any official gameplay any time soon.