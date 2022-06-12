Diablo 4's beta pre-registration is live now, coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Those excited about the upcoming Diablo 4 can now sign-up to the beta.

The date for the beta hasn't been set yet, but the page that lets you pre-register to take part in it is up now. To do so, you'll need to login using your Battlenet login, then choose whether you want to play the beta on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X/S. You might remember that the game was originally set to launch on PS4 and Xbox One, but that appears to not be the case anymore.

Blizzard hasn't actually acknowledged that the beta sign-up page is live, so there's a chance it's gone live early. The Xbox and Bethesda showcase airs later today (June 12), so it is possible that a proper announcement will be made then.

While this might be good news for excited players, Diablo is not in the best of standings with players at the moment. The recent mobile iteration of the series, Diablo Immortal, has many players abuzz with anger and disappointment. Players are unhappy with legendary gem upgrades in particular, as it makes the game feel like pay-to-win.

One report claimed that it could cost up to $110,000 to fully upgrade a character, mostly because of the gem system. This is, quite obviously, an obscene amount of money, and while most people wouldn't likely end up spending that much, it's still excessive. The monetisation issues plague even the smallest parts of the game, like one instance where simply completing a dungeon prompts a microtransaction.

It's unlikely that these issues will affect a main series title like Diablo 4, but even still, it is concerning for it to be as drastically bad as it is. Still, at the very least, Immortal is an appropriate goodbye for Diablo 3's much criticised art style.