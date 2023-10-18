Blizzard wants you watching Diablo 4 when you're not playing Diablo 4

With the launch of Diablo 4's Season of Blood officially underway, following a night of troubles and a short delay, Blizzard is hoping to push the game's numbers up everywhere - including its viewership on Twitch.

In celebration of the new season, a new Twitch Drops event has kicked off, offering four unique rewards, one each week, for four consecutive weeks.

Blizzard calls it the The Oricalchum Collection, and it's basically a set of weapon skins for Diablo 4's different classes. Each of the four will be available to Twitch viewers to claim, so long as they watch four hours or more.

Twitch streamers taking part in the event will indicate that Drops are enabled on their stream, and you don't need to watch a single streamer - just amass four hours in total watch time to get the week's item.

The first is already live, offering the Oricalchum Blade for the Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer. Of course, in order for the items you earn to show up in-game, you'll need to make sure your Twitch account is linked to your Battle.net account, and also make sure you've opted into Drops.

Here's how that schedule breaks out.

Week One - Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer

Star time: October 17 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST .

. End time: October 24 11:59am PT / 2:59pm ET / 7:59pm BST .

. Reward: Oricalchum Blade.

Week Two - Barbarian and Druid

Star time: October 24 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST .

. End time: October 31 11:59am PT / 2:59pm ET / 7:59pm BST .

. Reward: Oricalchum Mallet.

Collecting the full set? | Image credit: Blizzard/Twitch.

Week Three - Barbarian and Necromancer

Star time: October 31 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST .

. End time: November 6 11:59am PT / 2:59pm ET / 7:59pm BST .

. Reward: Oricalchum Greatsword.

Week Four - Druid