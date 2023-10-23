Trading disabled in Diablo 4 yet again after Season 2 item exploit appears

Trading between Diablo 4 players has been temporarily shut down while the game’s developers attempt to address a freshly-discovered duplication exploit.

This isn’t the first time Blizzard has had to step in and halt transactions in the game, having taken the same measure back in August, in response to exploits which were allowing players to duplicate gold and items. Since then, Season 1 has given way to Season 2, with the current exploit potentially having something to do with one of the latter’s bosses.

“We’ve suspended player trading in Diablo IV until further notice due to a duplication exploit,” community manager Rich Bantegui wrote in a post on the game’s official forum.

“We are working on a fix to amend this issue and will update you once we’ve reinstated the ability to trade,” he continued, “We will continue to monitor this activity to ensure a healthy playing experience for all.”

Bantegui finished by stating: “Any account that engages in gold and item duplication exploits will be actioned in accordance with our End User License Agreement. We thank you for reporting this exploit to us and your patience.”

While the community manager didn’t identify exactly what the exploit being investigated involves or entails, some players on the forum (thanks, VGC), seem to be suggesting that it could involve the repeated summoning of Echo of Duriel.

According to one forum user, “the items needed to summon Duriel can be copied, thousands of them are being copied right now”. If this is the case, it may mean those using the exploit have the potential to farm uber unique items by defeating the boss over and over again, without having to do any of the prep required to access the fight with him.

We’ll update this article as soon as possible when Blizzard puts out an update announcing that trading has been restored in Diablo 4.

In the meantime, you might want to take a look at the custom PC infused with real human blood that those who enter a Season of Blood-themed giveaway Blizzard is putting on could end up winning (we don’t know either).