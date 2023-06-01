Tomorrow's Diablo 4 tease can't be that big, right?

Everyone's favourite Rod, and the general manager of everything Diablo at Blizzard, Rod Fergusson, is at it again on Twitter with another one of his cheeky teases.

While these sort of corporate teases don't always pay off in a meaningful way, the last time Fergusson did this got us the Server Slam for Diablo 4 - a limited, surprise test that gave players everywhere a chance to play the game one last time before launch.

Fergusson took to Twitter earlier to jokingly call out Diablo's global marketing director, Daniela Rodriguez, for not telling him that some sort of tease was moved to tomorrow, rather than today as seemingly orginally planned.

Hey @BaconFaded why didn’t you tell me the tease is moved to first thing tomorrow? I’m embarrassed but comforted that my mistake is just between the two of us here on Slack. Cya first thing in the morning! — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 1, 2023

Obviously, Fergusson doesn't even hint at what it could be, but considering the impending release of Diablo 4, we're guessing it has something to do with that. It's unlikely to be anything drastic, however, like servers opening up early or some sort of early bonus that's not been previously announced.

Still, considering Fergusson typically delivers with his teasers, we're hoping this one is a biggie. In case you missed it, read Connor's full thoughts in our Diablo 4 review.