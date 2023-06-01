If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WANNA BET?

Tomorrow's Diablo 4 tease can't be that big, right?

We're supposed to be getting some sort of Diablo 4 "surprise" tomorrow, which was apparently meant to be dropping today.

Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

Everyone's favourite Rod, and the general manager of everything Diablo at Blizzard, Rod Fergusson, is at it again on Twitter with another one of his cheeky teases.

While these sort of corporate teases don't always pay off in a meaningful way, the last time Fergusson did this got us the Server Slam for Diablo 4 - a limited, surprise test that gave players everywhere a chance to play the game one last time before launch.

Watch on YouTube
Connor and myself share our thoughts on the full game.

Fergusson took to Twitter earlier to jokingly call out Diablo's global marketing director, Daniela Rodriguez, for not telling him that some sort of tease was moved to tomorrow, rather than today as seemingly orginally planned.

Obviously, Fergusson doesn't even hint at what it could be, but considering the impending release of Diablo 4, we're guessing it has something to do with that. It's unlikely to be anything drastic, however, like servers opening up early or some sort of early bonus that's not been previously announced.

Still, considering Fergusson typically delivers with his teasers, we're hoping this one is a biggie. In case you missed it, read Connor's full thoughts in our Diablo 4 review.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Contributor

Sherif is VG247’s go-to shooter and Souls-likes person. Whether it’s news, reviews, or op-eds – Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. Sherif is based in Egypt, a fact he’s working diligently to change, if only to have more opportunities to hike.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch