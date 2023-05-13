If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BETA BLITZ

Don't forget the Diablo 4 beta this weekend amidst the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fuss

Save Hyrule later, unleash hell instead.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may be the game on everyone's lips right now, but there's more going on this weekend other than Link's latest release if you are a Diablo 4 fan.

That's right: the Sever Slam open beta is going on this weekend in the game amidst the Zelda craze.

Folks seemed to enjoy the game's other betas. See for yourself.

The open beta kicked off yesterday at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm BEST, and 9pm CEST and runs through May 14. During this time, everyone on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 can join - you can even play couch co-op for consoles. Cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms will also be enabled.

This beta aims to test the servers to ensure the game's release goes as smoothly as possible.

Content includes the Prologue and entirety of Act One, which includes the first Zone, Fractured Peaks, and any of the five playable classes.

For those who played during the Early Access and open beta weekends, you should know any character progress made during those test weekends will not carry over to Server Slam. Additionally, all character progress made during Server Slam will not carry over to launch.

Your characters can level to 20, after which you will cease to gain Ability Points, but you can continue to play and earn gear. The Legendary Item drop rate was updated to reflect the drop rate that will be present in the launch version, and this version of the beta includes all recent bug fixes and updates.

Various activities are available, and there are also main quests, and side quests alongside World and Legion Events. Today, every three hours, you can go up against Ashava, a behemoth with two razor-sharp arm blades, scales stronger than plate mail, and hell-bent on ripping you apart. Ashava's final spawn is on May 14 at 9am PT.

In-game rewards can be earned during playtime, and can be used once Diablo 4 releases on June 6.

Have fun, and raise some hell.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

beta, Beta Testing, Bird view / Isometric and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch