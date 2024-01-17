If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
S3 HAS A NAME

Diablo 4 Season 3 is called Season of the Construct - watch the reveal trailer

Blizzard has finally revealed the name and general theme of Diablo 4's third season.

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

As promised, the first trailer for Diablo 4's Season 3 has dropped, two days ahead of the anticipated, proper reveal, when Blizzard will actually talk all about the new season.

Season 3 is called Season of the Construct, and it kicks off on January 23 - as has been known for a while.

The Season 3 trailer is brief, but Blizzard revealed many more details about the new content, questline as well as several new quality of life features you can expect when the season kicks off. Season of the Construct rekindles the legacy of Zoltun Kulle, and the theme is all about robots. You'll be accompanied by a Construct - Seneschal Companion - and you'll descend deep beneath the deserts of Kehjistan to defeat other Constructs, where someone is trying to do Malphas' bidding.

If any of this sounds exciting, much more will be revealed during Thursday's developer stream, where we expect a deeper dive into the new content, updated mechanics - and, of course, all the class/balance changes we expect with every new season.

If you're behind on your battle pass progress, it may be a good idea to use those last few days to clear out more tiers.

About the Author
Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Contributor

Sherif (he/him) is VG247’s go-to shooter and Souls-likes person. Whether it’s news, reviews, or op-eds – Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He's one of VG247's most veteran writers, with 10+ years experience on the site.

