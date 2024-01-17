Diablo 4 is getting WASD movement and more quality of life updates in Season 3

It's pretty common to expect quality of life updates with each new Diablo 4 season, both big and small. Blizzard typically talks about those ahead of time, and some of the ones coming with Season 3 have certainly been known about.

Others, however, come as a genuine surprise, so let's see what awaits when Season of the Construct kicks off on January 23.

Blizzard officially unveiled Season 3 earlier with a new trailer, as well as a breakdown of every major feature coming to Diablo 4 with the new season.

There's also a host of welcome, quality of life updates that will arrive with the new season, including one most players may not have expected: that's the arrival of WASD movement, which lets you move your character using WASD keys on your keyboard, as you would in most PC games.

WASD movement replaces the need to click everyone, which has traditionally been the standard for action RPGs with an isometric perspective. However, with more of those games ramping up the action, and implementing movement and rotation animations (also helpful for controller support), it makes sense that some would prefer to play them like, well, action games.

The upcoming Path of Exile 2 has also recently revealed it will support WASD movement, which makes even more sense there considering some of its new ranged classes.

The promised tweak to how Helltides work also arrives with Season 3. Like Season 2's Blood Harvest, Helltides will now always be active. Well, except for a five-minute break (every hour) between Helltide Events.

One less-flashy, but very important change comes to the skill tree. The UI has been updated to make it easier to reallocate your points. Elsewhere, you can expect a boost to the drop rate of items needed to summon the Beast in the Ice boss, as well as a better UI when trading Gold.

Finally, everyone's Stash will now support one extra tab. You'll now have one more Stash tab to purchase, letting you store even more loot. Expanding Stash space is something players often request, and Blizzard has be delivering.