Diablo 4 is free to play this weekend, but only on Xbox

Here we are, some four months after the release of Diablo 4, and Blizzard is hosting the game's first-ever free trial. Except, it's only available on a single platform, that being Xbox.

The trial is available now on Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series X/S. You can only play the game for ten hours, however.

This Diablo 4 free trial can be accessed by anyone, as it's not part of Game Pass Core's (previously, Xbox Live Gold) Free Play Days promotion - which is currently on alongside it. That said, the trial is only available until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59pm PT / 2:59am ET (October 23) / 7:59am BST (October 23).

The ten-hour trial doesn't have any restrictions otherwise, and your progress will carry over to the full game, should you choose to buy it. All three of the game's editions are also on sale to coincide with the free weekend. To get the trial, head to the Diablo 4 store page on your Xbox, or through the Xbox Store website.

The timing of this promotion is, of course, very deliberate. Diablo 4 just kicked off its second season of content - Season of Blood, which arrives alongside a giant list of highly-requested quality of life changes, a major class/system rebalance, new ways to target-farm gear, new bosses - and, of course, all the new Season 2 content.

For the time being, there's no indication that Diablo 4 will arrive on Game Pass now that Microsoft officially owns Activision Blizzard, at least not this year. Things will change in 2024, however, but it remains to be seen just how many of the studio's games will immediately become available on Game Pass.