We're going to learn about "the future of Diablo 4" in this BlizzCon Campfire Chat - watch it here

BlizzCon 2023 is here, folks, and we have a date with another one of the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat livestreams. On this special episode of the developer-led, but less formal than standard dev streams, Blizzard will touch on what more we can expect in Season of Blood, and even beyond that.

Are we going to hear anything about Season 3? Will Blizzard address the leaked expansion at all? Tune in to find out!

The timing of this particular Campfire Chat is a little funky, given that it's an in-person event. The show kicks off today, November 4 at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET / 9:30pm UK. This episode of Campfire Chat will feature associate game director Brent Gibson, production director Tiffany Wat, lead game producer Kalyeigh Calder, and game director Joe Shely.

This is a larger than usual cast, which is exciting. As always, community head Adam Fletcher will be hosting. The Q&A segment this time will consist of questions that will be gathered from BlizzCon attendees on the show's first day, alongside others shared on social media.

The subject of this Campfire Chat is Season of Blood. More specifically, what else we can expect in future patches that arrive during the season. But Blizzard is also teasing some sort of talk about what's coming to the game beyond that.

As always, you'll be able to follow along on Diablo's official Twitch and YouTube channels, and we have the former embedded below.

Diablo 4 just received the second patch of this season, which made it much easier to reset Paragon Boards, and added a training dummy to the game. In case you missed it, we recently reviewed Season of Blood.