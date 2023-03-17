Does Diablo 4 beta progression carry across to the full game?

Diablo 4 fans are getting their first chance to experience the highly anticipated new RPG from Blizzard this month. Closed and open beta tests are taking place right now which let players venture into the Sanctuary and take on the Burning Hells ahead of the game's full launch.

A closed beta test for Diablo 4 launched on Friday 17 Match 2023 for players that pre-ordered the game, with an open beta arriving next week. Anyone taking part will only get a few days to try out the first new Diablo game in over 10 years.

Will Diablo 4 beta progress carry over?

Blizzard has confirmed that progress in the Diablo 4 betas will not carry over to the full game when it releases in June - any progress you make with your character will be deleted once the Diablo 4 betas finish.

There are two rounds of betas, Early Access this weekend and the Open Beta next weekend. For players who have got into the Early Access beta will have their progress carried into the Open Beta. But once that second beta is over, all your progress will be wiped.

However, while progression won't be carried across to the full game, you can unlock certain cosmetics ready for the full release:

Initial Casualty Title : You'll need to reach Kyovashad

: You'll need to reach Kyovashad Early Voyager Title: You'll need to level one character to level 20

You'll need to level one character to level 20 Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item: You'll need to level one character to level 20

Are there any limits to what you can do in the Diablo 4 beta?

The Diablo 4 beta will let players explore the first zone, the Fractured Peaks, and will allow them to play the Prologue and Act 1.

Blizzard has set a level cap for the beta, so a character can only reach a maximum of Level 25. But you can create 10 characters per Battle.net account so once you've hit level 25 with one character you can create another with a different class. You can also continue playing with a level 25 character but simply not level up any further.

Looking for more Diablo 4 news? Find out about how Diablo 4 beta servers were hit when the closed beta test launched. If you need a hand starting out, read more on the Diablo 4 best class tier list as well as why you should play Diablo 4 hardcore mode.