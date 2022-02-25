Destiny 2: The Witch Queen region chests locations

As with every zone in Destiny 2, Savathun’s Throne World is filled with region chests that are just waiting for you to loot them. Whether you’re just out looking for gear upgrades, trying to complete the Trust Goes a Long Way Quest, or grinding Fynch rep, we’ve got a full guide on all region chests locations so you can track them down in no time at all.

Collecting golden chests doesn’t require any pre-requisite items or deepsight upgrades, so feel free to go wild and start hunting whenever you want!

Quagmire north region chest location

Head to the tallest point in the quagmire nearby the entrance to the Extraction lost sector. You’ll know you're in the right place if you’re close to several trees and some unlit braziers. From there, look north towards the giant cave, and you should see the golden chest tucked into the top ridge of the cave.

To reach this chest, you can simply jump over from the raised platform you’re standing on.

Quagmire central region chest location

Found under the bridge in the quagmire leading into the Fluorescent Canal. Walk around to the side of the entrance arch to the bridge then, look below. You should see platforms running alongside the wall above the death chasm. Jump on these platforms. You’ll see the golden chest nestled in a small room hidden directly under the bridge.

Quagmire south region chest location

Head to the south of the Quagmire towards two small structures overlooking the chasm. Jump on the small rock platforms next to the rightmost building and make your way to the top. There you’ll find your golden chest on the roof, hidden on the very edge overlooking the chasm.

Miasma east region chest location

On the north east corner of the Miasma, you’ll find a small island surrounded by water by a Deepsight illusion. From this island, look south east, and you’ll see a cave entrance embedded into the rocks.

Enter this cave and travel all the way to the back, and you’ll find the golden chest sitting there waiting for you.

Miasma central region chest location

Travel to the part of the map where you can see the chest is, and track down a machine in the water next to a lit torch. Once you find that landmark, look northward and you’ll see a small cave directly behind the machine. Go inside, and you’ll find a golden chest.

Miasma south region chest location

Enter the large circular ruin from the north hold in the wall, and look upwards. You’ll see some platforms leading up to the higher floors. Ascend these platforms, and make your way around the edge of the ruin. At the south side of the top floor, you’ll find a golden chest.

Fluorescent Canal north region chest location

Head to the rectangular platform jutting out of the east side of the map over a cliff, and face the central spire.

Once you’ve reached the spire, you’ll notice two giant stacks sticking out of both sides. Jump from the bridge towards the spire onto one of these stakes, then hop on top of the spire. Once you’re there, you’ll find the golden chest resting on the roof facing the cliff.

Fluorescent Canal Central region chest location

Travel along the main road running through the Fluorscent Canal until you reach just north of where you can see the chest on the map. From the road, look over the giant tower with a bowl on the top and a waterfall falling down from it. This will be on the left side of the road if you’re travelling southbound.

From there, jump towards the waterfall and you’ll find a hidden room behind it (classic). In this room, your golden chest awaits.

Fluorescent Canal south region chest location

Travel to the small spires overlooking the eastmost cliff. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see tall purple trees all around you.

From here, walk between the rightmost spire and a purple tree until you reach the edge of the cliff. From there, you should be able to see the golden chest hidden on the ledge alongside the right wall.