Destiny 2 Shoot to Score: Medal thresholds and how long to beat

For those hard at work powering through the Guardian Games in Destiny 2 right now, you’ll surely be aware of the Shoot to Score quest. This small part of this year’s limited time celebration of all three classes is the cornerstone of those high-achievers looking to outperform the competition in the competitive Guardian Games playlist activity.

To help you figure out how to approach this quest, we’ve written up this quick Shoot to Score quest guide, including how to complete each step and how to earn platinum medals in competitive playlists.

Shoot to Score walkthrough

Shoot to Score is split into 18 parts, with players only able to complete up to the 6th stage during the first week of the event. The first six steps are as follows:

Step 1 : Earn score in the Guardian Games training strike playlist

: Earn score in the Guardian Games training strike playlist Step 2 : Earn a bronze medal in the Guardian Games competitive strike

: Earn a bronze medal in the Guardian Games competitive strike Step 3 :Earn a silver medal in the Guardian Games competitive strike

:Earn a silver medal in the Guardian Games competitive strike Step 4 : Earn a Gold medal in the Guardian Games competitive strike

: Earn a Gold medal in the Guardian Games competitive strike Step 5 : Earn a Platinum medal in the Guardian Games competitive strike

: Earn a Platinum medal in the Guardian Games competitive strike Step 6: Congratulations! Wait until next week!

Since the Competitive Strike activity is only available during the weekend, you’ll need to log on in that two day span in order to make progress in Shoot to Score. In future weeks, the next six quest steps will follow the same structure. You'll have to earn platinum in that weekend's competitive playlist.

That sixth step may seem odd, as it’s kind of a fake quest step with no objectives rather than “wait until next week”, but it points towards a part of the quest that confuses many people. You can’t complete Shoot to Score in a single week! Instead, you need to continue logging on during the weekend and scoring high in the competitive playlist to finish all eighteen steps.

How to Earn Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum medals

To earn each medal in Guardian Games playlists, you’ll need to hit a certain score in the activity. Some of the early medals like Bronze and Silver are easy enough to earn naturally, but to score those platinum medals you’ll have to coordinate an effective fireteam.

The score required for each medal is as follows:

Bronze : 50,000

: 50,000 Silver : 100,000

: 100,000 Gold : 150,000

: 150,000 Platinum: 175,000

You earn a score by killing enemies and earning badges as you play, so keeping certain badges you can earn consistently in mind is crucial. As first reported by Forbes by Mr Paul Tassi, there’s currently a sneaky way of earning 500 thousand points per strike thanks to the multi-revive badge. To find out more, check out the video we’ve embedded below!

With our Shoot to Score guide wrapped up, check out our guides on what the current daily Guardian Games focus playlist is, as well as our Best in Class quest guide.