What is the Destiny 2 Daily Focus Playlist?

The Guardian Games of 2022 is well under way in Destiny 2. Throughout the event, players must go head to head with each other as three classes: Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans. Each classes in-game efforts will determine which one wins, and so far, Warlocks were heading for a win, but have since been overtaken by Titans.

An additional feature introduced during the Guardian Games in Destiny 2 is known as the Daily Focus Playlist. Each day, one playlist will be the Daily Focus, and extra Laurels can be earnt from participating in activities for that playlist.

In this guide, we're going to explain how to find out what todays Daily Focus Playlist is in Destiny 2. Fortunately, it's pretty easy to find once you know where to look!

What is the Daily Focus Playlist in Destiny 2 today?

To see what todays Daily Focus Playlist is in Destiny 2, check your Medallion Case. In orange, at the bottom, the Daily Focus Playlist for today will be shown.

You can also check it by opening the Director and viewing your Milestones. The Daily Focus icon will appear by todays chosen playlist.

For example, as shown in the image below, the icon you need to look out for is the Milestones icon. This is beside The Tower right now, as we're working on the Best in Class quest still. However, once the Daily Focus Playlist is unlocked, this Milestone icon will appear beside whichever playlist is the Daily Focus.

After finishing the Best in Class quest, look out for the icon beside the Tower and where it relocates to; this indicates the Daily Focus Playlist in Destiny 2.

By participating in activities of that playlist, you will earn extra Laurels for your efforts. However, this is only until you 100% that activity. Once you've completed it, you will have to wait until tomorrow for the next Daily Focus Playlist. You'll still be able to earn Laurels by usual means though.

What to do if there is no Daily Focus icon in Destiny 2?

If you cannot see the Daily Focus Playlist in Destiny 2, be it with the Director or your Medallion Case, this is likely because you are yet to complete the Best in Class quest.

You will start this quest by speaking with Eva Levante at The Tower, and it will act as an introduction to the Guardian Games, and all the activities you can do to earn Laurels and Medallions in an effort to support your class.

When does the Destiny 2 Daily Focus Playlist reset?

During the Guardian Games in Destiny 2, the Daily Focus Playlist will reset at 12pm CT / 10am PT / 6pm BST each day.

For more on Destiny 2, check out our guide to everything you should do during Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, or how to level your crafted gear quickly.