Destiny 2: How to get more Laurels and Medallions during the Guardian Games

The 2022 Guardian Games event is well underway in Destiny 2. The event sees Warlocks, Hunters, and Titans all go against each other once more for the top spot. So far, it appears Warlocks are nearing closer to victory, but that isn't all that there is to the Guardian Games.

For both Destiny veterans and newbies, there's an abundance of features to go about exploring. For example, there are Laurels to collect and Medallions to earn, and even a new SMG to pick up. Collecting Laurels is essential during the Guardian Games, as you'll need them to access certain event items, and to help your class secure victory.

In this guide, we're going to explain exactly how you can get your hands on more Laurels in Destiny 2, and what to do with them before the Guardian Games event comes to a close.

How to get Laurels during Destiny 2's Guardian Games

In order to earn Laurels, you'll need to first equip your new Guardian Games class item. To acquire yours and get started, speak with Eva Levante in the Tower Courtyard to start the Best in Class quest. When you speak with them, you'll get to collect your Medal class item, which will be in the form of a Mark, Bond, or Cloak - depending on your class.

Without having this specific Guardian Games class item equipped, you won't actually earn any Laurels. Make sure you equip it before you attempt to grind Laurels.

How to generate Laurels during Destiny 2's Guardian Games

Generating Laurels is easy, and you'll be swimming in them in no time. There are two main ways to generate Laurels during Guardian Games.

Defeat enemies using your class ability

Creating Laurels using your class ability is rather straight-forward. All you need to do is use your class abilities to take enemies down. When you defeat enemies in this way, you'll notice that they drop Laurels.

Walk over to the small, triangle-shaped items to collect them. There are three different colours for Laurels, depending on the class that generated them. Collect everything and fill your case.

Defeat powerful enemies with your Medal class item equipped

The second way of generating Laurels in Destiny 2 is to kill powerful enemies, also with your Medal class item equipped. Basically, anything apart from the normal (red bar) enemies will drop Laurels upon defeat.

If, for whatever reason, you don't have your Medal class item anymore, you can speak with Eva Levante again and purchase one in exchange for 1,000 Glimmer.

How to use Laurels during Destiny 2's Guardian Games

When it comes to collecting Laurels, you can store up to 500 at time in your Medallion Case. You will acquire the Medallion Case as part of the Best in Class quest. Any additional Laurels beyond this will be lost.

It's also worth keeping in mind that Laurels disappear quickly when dropped, so don't wait until the area is clear before you grab them, otherwise you'll be left with nothing to pick up.

Laurels are primarily important for earning Medallions that will support your class throughout the Guardian Games race, and possibly even lead them to victory. You can also purchase some items from Eva Levante using your Laurels, too.

Daily Bounties, 30 Laurels - These bounties can be repeated, and will award you with Bright Dust.

- These bounties can be repeated, and will award you with Bright Dust. Contender Cards, 100 Laurels - By completing a Contender Card challenge, you can earn a gold medal.

- By completing a Contender Card challenge, you can earn a gold medal. Platinum Cards, 200 Laurels - By completing a Platinum Card challenge, you can earn a platinum medal.

How to earn Medallions in Destiny 2's Guardian Games

The other crucial component of Guardian Games is earning Medallions. There are four tiers of Medallions: bronze, silver, gold, and platinum.

Bronze and silver are the two lowest tiers, and the easiest to acquire. The Guardian Games Recreational and Training strike playlists award those upon completion of the activity. You can also earn them elsewhere in Destiny, such as in Gambit, dungeons, and the Crucible. The more challenging the activity (or activity tier), the more valuable the Medallion you're going to earn.

Gold and platinum, however, require a bit of an investment on your part. To earn either of those, you'll need to spend your Laurels on a challenge card (see above). A Contender Card will grant a gold Medallion upon completion of its objective, and a Platinum Card will award a platinum Medallion.

These cards are each tailored to a certain activity, so read the description carefully before you spend your Laurels. You can only hold one at a time, but you're free to keep buying cards once you either finish the one you have, or abandon it.

For more on Destiny 2, check out our guide to everything you should do during Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.