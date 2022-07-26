Destiny 2: How to get and farm In the Hot Seat Triumph

Destiny 2’s In the Hot Seat triumph is part of the Solstice 2022 event, but it’s more than your standard triumph. Since In the Hot Seat is also part of the Solstice event card, you get more than just the usual satisfaction from earning the triumph. It rewards you with Kindling to help power up your Candescent Armor, assuming you have the Silver Leaves and Silver Ash to spend.

How to get In the Hot Seat Triumph in Destiny 2

Earning this triumph requires you to complete activities in Savathun’s Throne World, though not every activity actually rewards you with progress towards the triumph. Patrols don’t do you any favors, and some other activities take too long to really make them worthwhile.

In the Hot Seat Triumph farm tips

Here’s how each activity contributes toward your triumph progress.

Vow of the Disciple: 35%

Wellspring: 10%

Preservation: 7%

Lost Sectors: 5%

Public Events (Normal): 3%

Public Events (Heroic): 5%

Altar of Reflection: 5%

The Vow of the Disciple raid might seem like the best choice, but it also takes the longest. If you’re not fussed about getting the triumph any time soon, then finishing the raid twice and supplementing it with a few Lost Sectors is a good way to get it.

A faster way that doesn’t rely on forming a fireteam is just dealing with the Lost Sectors, since you can complete these fairly quickly. It, obviously, takes clearing these areas multiple times, but the rewards – and SIlver Leaves – from cleaning out Lost Sectors make it worth the grind anyway.

If you're still working your way through the latest Destiny 2 season, check out our Season of the Haunted walkthrough and tips on how to finish Bound in Sorrow and the Nightmare Containment activity.