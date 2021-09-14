Deathloop Guide | Visionary Walkthroughs and How to break the cycle of Blackreef

Spread across 4 maps over 4 times of day and filled with complex puzzles and quests, there’s no shame in using a Deathloop guide to walk through the game’s more intricate and confusing sections.

As Colt Vahn tries to overcome 7 Blackreef Visionaries and one rival assassin to break the cycle, he’ll meet all manner of challenges, each as taxing as the last.

When Colt learns more about the task at hand, so do you, and by the end of Deathloop, you’ll know the island like it’s your home town. But to help you on the way to mastering the perfect sequence, we’ve collated a series of Deathloop guides touching on nearly every aspect of your adventure, while keeping story spoilers to a minimum.

As well as the main Visionary quests, we’ll lead you through collecting the most useful inventory, completing side quests and games, and defeating the ever-present threat hunting you throughout Blackreef.

We'll add more guides to this page as we post them, so check back soon to see the whole game pulled to pieces!

Deathloop Visionary Walkthroughs

There are so many ways to defeat each of Deathloop’s Visionaries, it can be difficult to choose between them.

However, your ultimate goal is to maneuver them into the right place to take them out in a single cycle. Here’s a list of all our pages walking you through each of the main quests as you line up your final loop.

Deathloop Side Quest Walkthroughs

Throughout your adventure on Blackreef, you’ll stumble across interesting tidbits of information that lead to fun opportunities and powerful loot. Here’s how to complete the most difficult ones.