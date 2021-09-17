Deathloop Egor | How to silence Egor's device and reveal the control panel

Blackreef’s second scientist, Egor, might have a smaller lab, but is no less dangerous than any of the other Visionaries, particularly because of his Aether invisibility Slab.

Just because of the time of day when he’s first encounterable, Egor will likely be one of the last Visionaries you take on in Deathloop, but his Lost in Transmission quest is one of the most interesting.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To begin Egor’s lead, visit The Complex during the evening. You’ll find it almost completely deserted, but very heavily booby trapped with mines and other explosives.

Make your way carefully across the map to the top right corner, where the quest marker for Egor’s camp is.

As you approach, Egor will attack from his cloak of invisibility, and if you’ve not dealt with Juliana during that day, things can go south very quickly.

On his own though, you just need for Egor to make an aggressive action - which unveils him - then return fire or close the distance between you.

With Egor defeated, search his camp for a lead on how to manipulate him into a more manageable position.

On the bottom floor of his lab, you’ll find notes and a terminal telling you that some of Egor’s experimental machinery found an intriguing reading around noon, and if you can disrupt it, Egor will give up and attend Aleksis’ party in Updaam.

Return to The Complex at noon during the next cycle and go back to Egor’s lab.

At the quest marker nearby, you’ll find that the machinery is affected by Egor’s Aether slab and is invisible.

To make it show up, Shift through the window of the top floor of his lab - so you don’t set off the alarm lasers - then take a field generator from the floor.

They’re the dark coloured briefcases on the floor in front of the note that tells you about them.

Deploy the field generator next to the invisible machine, then enter the letter and number of the sensor that gets the reading: mine was E867.

Press the big read button, and consider the experiment sabotaged.

Doing this in the noontime places Egor in Updaam during the evening where you can assassinate him from a rooftop terrace at Dorsey manor.

This bunches up multiple Visionaries and sets up Colt to break the cycle of Blackreef with a perfect loop!

For more on how to set up the endgame, here’s our Deathloop guide with Visionary walkthroughs and side quest solutions.