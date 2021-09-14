At the top of your list, staging a ‘special seminar’ in the morning from a hangar in Karl’s Bay, is Harriet, probably your first target in Deathloop, and holder of the Nexus Slab which binds the fate of enemies together.

While this is one of the more straightforward assassination assignments in Deathloop, there are multiple different ways to finesse and refine your route to stick the landing more stealthily - and even slip away without the assembled Eternalists raising so much as an eyebrow.

If this isn’t your first rodeo, the Shift Slab ability is highly recommended - you might have snagged it from Juliana already - but not necessary.

As for equipment, the silent nail-gun is again highly recommended and you should hopefully have one by now.

How to assassinate Harriet in Deathloop

First up, survey your surroundings as you enter Karl’s Bay from the tunnels beneath Blackreef.

After you emerge, follow the road up left past the Forever Young Mural and the Gardens of Perception sign. On the other side, descend the stairs in front of you, then go around the corner to the right. Look out over the rooftops in front of you and you should be able to see two large hangars.

Harriet is found in Hangar 2, which is in the top-right corner of the map. But, if you traipse straight there, you’ll find it impenetrable from all sides.

The way Deathloop works, unless a striped radio enemies raises the alarm to the entire map, you can start a fight in one part of a map without alerting enemies in another. This means my favourite way to get to Harriet is through Hangar 1, either sneakily, or with efficient noise.

It’s possible to use a door code to sneak through an underground tunnel from Hangar 1 to Hangar 2 in later loops, but it brings you out right in the middle of a big ground of Eternalists, so I don’t like using it.

Instead, slip into Hangar 1 then make your way up to the second floor using the stairs on the side of the building furthest from Hangar 2. Then follow the gantry around and you’ll be in a corridor that joins the two hangars together.

Crouch walk your way in and the Eternalists will be distracted by Harriet’s speech.

Look over to the opposite side of the hangar and there’s an Eternalist suspended on a crane and another on the other gantry.

You can ignore the man on the crane, because he doesn’t seem to be hostile whatever you do.

However, you can take out the other Eternalist on the gantry with a quiet headshot.

Now look to the right. There’s a gap in the railing which lets you jump onto a suspended plane wing to get across to the other side of the hangar.

Follow this gantry all the way up towards Harriet. The door in front of you is locked, so look left and you’ll see a window obscured by lasers.

Walk across the suspended plane wings to this window and either Shift through it if you have that Slab, or left to the left and shoot the button next to the door with your nail gun.

If you’ve opened the door, make your way back around and into that office, or if you shifted inside, read and pillage everything you like the look of.

When you’re done, go through the door on the other side of the bedroom office and go down the stairs in front of you.

Through the door on the right are two Eternalists guarding Harriet. If this isn’t your first cycle, you can use Harriet’s own Nexus slab to take out the two guards together with a silent headshot.

Without Nexus, it’s a little trickier, and you might have to go loud at this point, but you’re very close to Harriet and shouldn’t have much trouble dealing with her.

If you manage to take out the two guards without a fuss, creep up behind Harriet and you can take her down with a melee attack.

Gather her essence and Slab, then prepare to high tail it out of there!

If this is your first run and you didn’t do it already, head to her bedroom office and read the messages and notes dotted around and on her computer.

Otherwise, a fast way to make your escape is through the electric door directly behind her pulpit. Press the button to the left of the door and sprint out into the fresh air.

Whichever way the mission went, the job is done for today’s cycle, and you can move onto new leads.

How to save Amador the mask shop owner on the crane

If you visit Amador's mask shop building before confronting Harriet, you can get an objective to save him and come back to claim a reward later. While quite difficult on your first run, it’s pretty simple on subsequent runs when you’ve got Shift.

You just need to kill or interrupt Harriet before she lowers his crane into poison gas, which is very doable with the method described above.

If she’s already started to drop the crane, once you’ve defeated Harriet, the crane and gas controls are in her pulpit, so you can both turn off the gas and raise the crane if they’ve already started.

