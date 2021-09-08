Kojima Productions released the final trailer for Death Stranding Director’s Cut before the game’s release later this month. The trailer, which was edited by creator Hideo Kojima himself, focused on the mood of the game while showing off new features like the racing track.

The trailer itself shows off key visuals of the game while Goliath by Woodkid plays throughout. There’s not a ton new story-wise if you’ve played the game before, but the trailer does highlight the overall mood of the game without giving anything away to those who haven’t played it yet. And like the leadup to the original game, the end of the trailer put an emphasis on the actors embodying the different roles in the game.

For his part, Kojima talked on Twitter about how the game isn’t being promoted heavily because it’s not a new game, though he edited the trailer with all his soul.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut brings Kojima Productions’ latest game to the PS5 with all the additional features to match. Not only is there now ultra-widescreen and Dualsense support, but there’s also new content, both in story and gameplay.

Death Stranding was released in 2019 for PS4, and though some found it a bit dull and baffling, it managed to receive positive reviews and sell over 5 million copies. A PC version was released in 2020 with further refinements, though the upcoming Director’s Cut promises to be the definitive version for the foreseeable future.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be released September 24 for the PS5 and will cost $49.99.