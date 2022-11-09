Dark Souls Remastered PC servers are finally back online

After many months, PC servers for Dark Souls Remastered are finally back online.

FromSoftware announced the news this morning and thanked everyone for their patience, understanding, and support.

Dark Souls Remastered Launch Trailer

Servers for the Dark Souls series on PC went offline in January to make sure security vulnerabilities in the series wouldn't affect Elden Ring.

The servers were taken offline due to an apparent security flaw which could result in hackers taking over another's computer through remote code execution. Because Elden Ring uses the same netcode it would have faced the same vulnerability.

FromSoftware identified the cause after it was brought to its attention and went about fixing the issue.

Dark Souls 3 servers were reactivated in August, and in October Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin was brought back online. Unfortunately, online services for the PC version of 2012's Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition will not be restored "due to an aging system."