Dark Souls servers to remain offline until the release of Elden Ring

Bandai Namco has announced Dark Souls servers will remain offline until Elden Ring is released.

The company brought the servers for all games in the series offline after a security flaw was discovered that could result in hackers taking over another's computer through remote code execution.

According to Dark Souls and Sekiro modder LukeYui, one of those who brought the exploit to light, since Elden Ring uses the same netcode, it too faced the same vulnerability.

FromSoftware has since identified the cause and is working on fixing the issue.

"We have extended the investigation into Elden Ring and have made sure the necessary security measures are in place for this title on all targeted platforms," reads the notice.

"Due to the time to set up proper testing environments, online services for Dark Souls on PC will not resume until after the release of Elden Ring. We will continue to do everything we can to bring back these services as soon as possible."

The message goes on to state an announcement will be made regarding online services resuming.

Elden Ring released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 25.