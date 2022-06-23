Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 - How to open a mercenary vault and find golden keycards

Mercenary vaults and golden keycards are two of the many new additions to Call of Duty: Warzone season 4 - Mercenaries of Fortune. Not only are they an important part of the new Warzone Pacific experience, they’re central to one of the seasonal challenges you’ll have to complete. If you want to know how to find golden keycards and plunder the vaults, this guide is for you.

We’ve split up each step into its own section, which can be quickly jumped to via the drop down menu below!

For a short video aid on opening the vaults, check out this video from Eurogamer. It's even got a tragic ending that's good for a laugh!

Warzone season 4 - Where are the mercenary vaults?

Mercenary vaults are found exclusively on Caldera, inside the bunkers where island transit stations can be found! If you weren’t around during the Season 3: Reloaded update when these were added, they are marked on the map with a round bunker symbol. In addition, since there are these newfound shiny vaults inside, these bunkers are circled in yellow on the map!

If you see a yellow circle on your map, You can find a vault in that location!

Warzone season 4 - Where to find golden keycards?

If you head down to the entrance of one of the vaults, you’ll notice you need a golden keycard to get inside. These are super rare drops from any loot box found across the map, so if you want to get inside you’ll need to do a lot of scavenging first.

If you see that white symbol next to a door, you'll know you've reached a vault

A few notes - these loot boxes do not need to be near a vault in order to drop a golden keycard. These can drop from literally any loot box on the map, so we recommend playing as you normally would until you luck out and one drops. Also, rarer loot boxes (such as orange legendary chests and scavenger contract chests) have a higher chance to drop these golden keycards, like you’d expect.

Once you’ve lucked out and got a golden keycard, you can make your way to a nearby vault *very carefully*. If you’re playing in a squad, you only need one keycard so move like hell once you’ve got one.

These are quite small, so be sure to check each box carefully.

Warzone season 4 - What is inside mercenary vaults?

Once you’ve made it at the entrance of a mercenary vault and waited as the door opens veeeery slowly, you’ll be rewarded with a vast backroom filled with numerous legendary chests. Perks, self revive kits, legendary weapons, armour satchels, gas masks, and loads of money are your reward for going to all that effort.

Each box has a chance to drop some truly game-winning loot

As a solo player it’s far more than you’ll ever need, but as a squad it’s enough to gear out you and your four squad mates with brilliant guns and equipment. It’s the perfect way to set up a win.

For more Warzone Season 4 guide content, check out our Warzone season 4 meta loadouts page!