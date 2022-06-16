Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 cinematic trailer sets up a hectic battle for riches ahead of new map

We’re in the run up to the release of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune, with some much-needed new content just around the corner. To kick off the countdown to the new Warzone Pacific season, we’ve gotten a new cinematic trailer that introduces what exactly is going on this time around.

This trailer, embedded below for your viewing pleasure, follows our good pal Captain Butcher as they track down a helicopter that’s been shot down. This helicopter, filled with gold bars, causes quite the commotion, and the discovery of the treasure leads two groups of allies opening fire on eachother. Woe is greed and all that.

Watch the trailer for yourself here!

So what exactly is coming with Season 4? Well, we’re expecting some additions to both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone - the biggest addition we know about so far being a new map for Warzone players to explore.

This map - Fortune’s Keep - has been slowly revealed over Call of Duty official social media platforms over the past few days. Now with the full map online and free to goggle over, we can see it’s set to be somewhat larger than Rebirth Island, but with the tropical landscape more familiar to Caldera.

As for challenges, new cosmetics, and other additions coming to the update, we’re currently unsure as to what we can expect. However, judging from previous seasons, we can almost certainly expect a continued drip feed of information as we near the release of the update.

Warzone season 4 is set to release on June 22, and judging by previous season launches players can expect it to go live at 9AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5PM GMT / 6PM CET