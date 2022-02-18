Best Warzone KG M40 loadout - How to unlock the KG M60 in Warzone Pacific?The first of two new guns that have come to Warzone with season 2, here's our build for the excellent KG M40
With the launch of Warzone Pacific season 2, we’ve gotten two brand new guns to dive into Caldera and wreak havoc with. The first we get - the KG M40 - is a doozy. An assault rifle with brilliant damage-per-shot, a solid rate of fire, and a relatively easy to control recoil pattern, this gun has potential to make huge sweeping changes to the meta with the right loadout and attachments.
To help you get the most out of this new weapon, we’ve written up this guide to take you through how you should build and use the KG M40 so that you can have a blast jumping into Caldera for its second season.
Best Warzone Pacific KG M40
Best KG M40 Attachments
For the KG M40, we’ve picked out specific attachments in order to cover some of the guns weak spots as opposed to emphasising its strengths. The reason being is frankly due to the base quality of the gun - on its own it can stand up to many other guns out there right now. By patching up areas where it doesn’t perform as great, we can build a gun that really outshines the competition.
Our build is as follows:
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel:Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded
- Optic: Personal choice (we recommend mid - long range)
- Stock: Krausnick 12V
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 30-06 50 Round Drums
- Ammo: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Proficiency: Tight Grip
- Kit: Fully Loaded
With this, the KG M40 really performs at that mid-long range that assault rifles are best used in. With the gun easier to control thanks to the muzzle, barrel, stock and underbarrel you should have no problem keeping shots on target at range.
The optics are ultimately up to you, but we recommend a sight that compliments this mid-long range with at least a 2x scope. However, if you’re comfortable with the trusty Slate Reflector or another close range sight you won’t be losing out on much by taking it. It may be worth experimenting to see which scope you prefer.
Best KG M40 secondary
With the KG M40 fulfilling the role of a powerful mid-long range assault rifle, you have three great options when it comes to a secondary weapon choice. For our money, we love the classic assault rifle x sniper rifle pairing. As such we recommend bringing along a Kar98k to compliment the KG M40.
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel:Singuard Custom 27.6
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: Sniper Scope
- Stock: FTAC Sport Comb
- Underbarrel: Bipod
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
- Perk: FMJ
Best KG M40 secondary perks, tactical, and lethal equipment?
With a Sniper Rifle secondary, Overkill is a given as a perk to take. However, here are our picks for the full gambit of perks you should take.
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Overkill
- Perk 3: Combat Scout
If you’d rather a sidearm secondary, you can swap out Overkill for Ghost and you’re good to go!
As for tactical and lethal equipment, this is largely personal preference of course. That being said, we like to bring throwing knives and health stims with this loadout as it allows you to quickly finish off enemies before dashing to your next engagement.
Warzone Pacific - How do you unlock the KG M40?
To unlock the KG M40 assault rifle, you’ll have to make some progress through the new battle pass that launched with season two of Warzone Pacific. As soon as you reach level 15 in the battle pass, the KG M40 is unlocked for every, regardless of if they’ve paid for the premium pass.For more Warzone content, check out our best Warzone Pacific loadouts page, as well as our piece on everything you can expect in Vanguard and Warzone season 2https://www.vg247.com/warzone-best-loadouts-mid-season!