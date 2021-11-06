Call of Duty: Vanguard reviews round-up, all the scores

Call of Duty: Vanguard reviews have started to land and we have rounded a few up for you.

There aren't too many reviews live at present, but that will surely change over the weekend, so expect more to drop Monday once more outlets have had enough time with the shooter.

Released yesterday, November 5, the single-player portion of the game spans four World War 2 frontlines that cover the Eastern and Western Fronts, the war in the Pacific, and the North African campaign. The goal is to introduce the player to some of the untold stories of the war from multiple viewpoints.

The campaign also tells the origin of the special forces with the characters inspired by real-world personnel. Playing the game you will find these characters hail from various armies such as the British, Soviets, Americans, and Australians as they try to take down the Nazi-controlled German forces.

Of course, the game also features multiplayer as the main draw of the game and which will tie in to Warzone. The game also features Der Anfang, the latest zombies experience.

Reviews below are based on ten being the highest unless noted.

Call of Duty:Vanguard reviews