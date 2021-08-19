Call of Duty: Vanguard has been handed a release date alongside the reveal trailer.

Activision has announced Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest entry in the first-person shooter franchise, will be released on November 5. In it, players will try to turn the tides during World War 2.

You will be able to play the game across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with others regardless of platform thanks to cross-play. With cross-progression, you will also be able to take your profile, progression and stats with you, no matter which platform you play on.

In Vanguard, players will witness the origins of Special Forces by forming Task Force One in a narrative campaign spanning the Eastern and Western fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa.

In the campaign, you will play as four different characters who are part of the Australian 9th Infantry Division and the 9th Parachute Battalion both of the British Army as well as one from Scouting Squadron Six, United States Navy and one from the Red Army's 138th Rifle Division.

These characters will need to "overcome the desperation and chaos of war," captured by the Axis powers, each "rising from the trenches" to become one of the original Operatives.

The campaign spans four major theaters of the war in a unified, single-player narrative as you experience the war across the Eastern and Western Fronts of Europe, and fight throughout the Pacific and North Africa. This means you can expect to participate in dogfighting over the Midway Islands, try to defend Stalingrad as a sniper, airdop over France, and tear through advancing forces in North Africa.

Multiplayer features 20 diverse maps on day one at launch, including 16 built for core gameplay.

With itm you can expect an advanced Gunsmith and Caliber system, reactive environments, and the next generation of 2v2 Gunfight mode first introduced in Modern Warfare, Champion Hill. Here, you will experience quick-action, close-quarters, small-squad combat in which eight teams compete in a series of head-to-head matchups where the last team standing wins.

Look for more details in the worldwide multiplayer reveal coming soon, including information on the forthcoming open beta.

Zombies fans aren't beingleft out, because the game will contain a signature undead gameplay experience, marking a franchise-first Zombies crossover for Call of Duty. Developed by Treyarch Studios, the Zombies cooperative experience continues and intertwines with the Dark Aether story. Here, you will discover the horrors of the precursor to Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

A detailed preview of the Zombies experience will be provided as we get closer to Halloween.

Free, post-launch content is planned, and it will inlcude seasonal events, community celebrations, and new multiplayer and Zombies maps and modes.

Also, the Battle Pass system returns, allowing you to unlock post-launch content with unified progression across both Vanguard and Warzone. As always, you can unlock items like base weapons, customization items, and more simply by playing the game.

Speaking of Warzone, you can also expect a seamlessly integrated new experience coming later this year. At launch, you can expect a brand-new map, new gameplay, and new experiences.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguard is available for pre-order now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.