Are you excited? We’re nearing Call of Duty: Vanguard’s November 5 release date. For those worried about whether or not their PC setup can run the upcoming WW2 shooter, there’s still time to check through your parts to see if you’re ready for launch day.

To help you do so, we’ve got the minimum and recommended specs for Call of Duty: Vanguard so you’ll have all the information you need to make sure the PC version is right for you. While these could change slightly going into 2022 as new content is added, these initial specs will give a rough idea of what is needed to play the game smoothly.

As an additional note, Call of Duty: Vanguard has optional high-resolution graphics available for those with extra capacity on their PC. While not mandatory, it’s best to make sure you have this available if you want the game to look and run good simultaneously.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10, 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core I3 - 4340 / AMD FX - 6300

Memory:8GB

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon RX 470

Storage: 36 GB at launch (just Multiplayer and Zombies)

Additional Notes: Up to 32GB for high-rez assets cache. 2GB VRAM

Recommended

OS: Windows 10, 64 Bit / Windows 11, 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core I5-2500K / Amd Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 12GB

Graphics: Nvideo Geforce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580

Storage: 61 GB at launch

Additional Notes: Up to 32GB for high-rez assets cache. 4GB VRAM

The publisher of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision Blizzard, is currently facing a legal battle against several US-based institutions surrounding evidence of sexual harassment and misconduct in the workplace. The most recent development in this occured only last month, as an attempt by Activision Blizzard to pause the ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit was rejected by the judge overseeing the case.

We recently rated Call of Duty: Vanguard as one of our most anticipated games of November due to our excitement around the campaign and the multitudes of multiplayer features. We also recently learnt more about the new Caldera Warzone map coming later in the year, and that Vanguard owners get 24-hour early access.