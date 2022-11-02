Call of Duty player complains about his Modern Warfare 2 ban… in person at Activision studio

One player took his frustrations with a Modern Warfare 2 ban too far this week. First reported by the folk at PCGamer, this player took themselves off to the Activision studio located in Austin, Texas, in the hopes of speaking with a real member of staff face-to-face about his issue.

It doesn’t take any brain gymnastics to figure out how this all went down, either. In a post to the r/Activision subreddit, which has since been deleted, the player shared that they’d been banned from Modern Warfare 2 on October 28.

They appealed their ban, and it was denied. Most people would perhaps leave it there and accept fate, getting thrills from playing on a friend's console and so forth in the meantime, but this Redditor — u/PlumContent — had another idea. Instead, the Call of Duty fan made a new Activision account with a new email, repurchased the game on Steam, and tried once more to play the game.

Alas, the player was banned again on October 29. As a result, he took steps that no player ever should, and decided to go to Activision’s Texas office on October 31. “I was met by a security guard in the parking lot at Activision who told me that I would not be able to speak with anybody,” u/PlumContent shared.

“After asking the guard politely to go into the office and explain the situation to an employee, the guard agreed to go speak with a worker. The guard came back to me in the parking lot and told me the employee had said that they are short-staffed, and it will take a few weeks for the wrongful bans to be resolved.”

The user then shared their frustrations with having spent so much money on a game they cannot play, to which the security guard apparently told them to not get mad about a video game. While I can understand this person’s frustrations, and wrongful bans have been a persistent issue with Modern Warfare 2 so far, I think most of us can agree that turning up to the offices of the developer is not a heroic way of resolving an issue. In fact, it comes across as rather threatening, and doesn’t help anyone involved.

Either way, u/PlumContent is going to have to unfortunately wait. It sucks, a lot, but if this is real, it does mean that Activision is actively looking into fixing these bans. That’s some good news, at least.