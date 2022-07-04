Modern Warfare 2 map images leak from... Warzone Mobile

Things have been quiet on the Modern Warfare 2 front since we got that extended single-player gameplay. It seems all the big news is being made in leaks, rather than official releases from Infinity Ward.

Just recently, the starting date for the game's beta appeared online. The developer has been uncharacteristicly quiet about Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer so far. We don't know, for instance, if or when it will be properly revealed, and how many pre-launch tests will take place.

As it's often the case in the games industry, the longer players have to wait for official details, the more leaks and rumours will arrive to fill the void. A since-deleted Twitter account posted a number of images purportedly from Modern Warfare 2, and a couple from Call of Duty 2024. The source is reportedly an in-development build of Warzone Mobile.

The images show loading screens of four different traditional multiplayer maps, three Ground War maps, as well as what is believed to be the keyart for the game's rumoured extraction royale mode: DMZ.

The first is called Grand Prix, which appears to take place at an F1 circuit in Asia. This is actually a map Infinity Ward talked about during a pre-reveal event with the media, according to Charlie Intel.

Oilfield is the second multiplayer map, giving off some Rust vibes. Museum is another indoors map for multiplayer, taking place in a structure that itself is a piece of art. Finally, SABA blends the old with the new, taking place near a major building with a dome. This is apparently only its codename, so it could end up being known as something else by the time we get our hands on Modern Warfare 2.

As for Ground War, the first of the bunch is Sira, which gives off TV Station vibes from the classic Modern Warfare games. Fishtown takes place in a fishing village. Hydro is themed around a damn and likely a power generator. It's set in a desert-y environment broken up by some water.

The DMZ keyart is the least interesting, simply because it's just a blurry image of soldiers that could really be from any part of the game. We're not able to embed the leaked shots in this story, but you can see them for yourself on Resetera.